Auto Finance Industry Veteran Kat Venner-Fowler Joins F&I Sentinel as New Chief Product Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel , a leading risk-management solutions provider for finance and insurance products in the automotive finance industry, today announced that Kat Venner-Fowler has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Venner-Fowler will lead F&I Sentinel's product team, overseeing strategy, vision, and roadmaps while collaborating cross-functionally with the operations, engineering, marketing, and sales teams.

With 23 years at Cox Automotive, Venner-Fowler has extensive experience in automotive finance, holding various leadership roles in product, operations, and enterprise data analytics. Her successes in lender and dealer solutions, including her time at F&I Express, have solidified her reputation as an industry expert and leader. Most recently, Venner-Fowler served as Senior Director of Product at Cox Automotive.

"As we continue to grow, it's important for us to invest heavily in our solutions strategy and roadmaps to meet and exceed customer needs while also maintaining our competitive edge," said F&I Sentinel CEO Stephen McDaniel. "Kat offers a wealth of experience, including over two decades of successful product management, operations, and enterprise data analytics within the auto-finance industry. Her profound insights into the customer journey, from shop to purchase, coupled with her pivotal role in launching transformative products as a founding member of Dealertrack, will be an asset to F&I Sentinel as we execute on our vision toward a transparent, efficient, and compliant F&I product marketplace."

"I'm excited to join the F&I Sentinel family," said Venner-Fowler. "I believe in the company's mission and the importance of an environment where lenders, dealers, and product companies can thrive. All three entities have a strong desire to be compliant, but suffer the challenges of decentralization and multiple channels, making it extremely difficult to be compliant. My goal is to provide products and services that help them stay compliant and in sync within this multi-channeled ecosystem."

Earlier this year, F&I Sentinel expanded its team with four personnel additions across its Finance, Legal, and Marketing departments. The company also announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Express Recoveries from Cox Automotive Inc.

Founded in 2018, F&I Sentinel's goal is to create the most comprehensive F&I product compliance platform and managed-compliance solutions for the full F&I product lifecycle, from origination to servicing and cancellation.

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel is how auto-finance companies can finally stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory landscape and away from litigation crosshairs. Our dynamic compliance approach uniquely combines automation with human intelligence for unrivaled experience, unmatched rigor, and unparalleled insights. Powered by CITADEL®, the world's first comprehensive F&I compliance management platform, our team helps auto lenders achieve compliance throughout the full F&I product lifecycle, from origination to cancellation and refunds. That's why six of the top 10 auto lenders rely on F&I Sentinel to mitigate the reputational, litigation, financial, and business risks inherent in financing F&I products.

F&I Sentinel. Get Compliance Going Your Way™. Visit https://fandisentinel.com for details.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

678.644.4122

[email protected]

SOURCE F&I Sentinel