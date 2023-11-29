Auto Finance News, Winnow Partner to Provide Members Comprehensive State and Federal Compliance Resource

Subscribers to Auto Finance News' premium subscription service gain access to Winnow's compliance information.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Finance News, the flagship publication for the auto finance industry, and Winnow Solutions, LLC (Winnow), the award-winning provider of regulatory compliance information, have established a strategic partnership to provide access to Winnow's comprehensive state and federal compliance platform to Auto Finance News premium subscribers.

Auto Finance News, published by Royal Media, is the nation's leading source for news, insights, and analysis on automotive lending and leasing. The Auto Finance News premium subscription service, "The News That Drives the Industry," gives members access to valuable data, exclusive market knowledge, newsletter content, and event discounts. Auto Finance News also produces leading industry conferences, including the Auto Finance Summit, now in its 23rd consecutive year, which boasts attendance from all Top 25 Lenders and more than 140 financial institutions of all sizes.

"We're delighted to partner with Winnow to bring our premium subscribers even greater benefits than they already enjoy," said Joey Pizzolato, Editor of Auto Finance News. "This relationship is a perfect example of how Auto Finance News focuses on creating value for our members. We believe that Winnow will be a great resource to help them mitigate compliance risk while reducing costs."

"Winnow helps auto lenders and service providers to remove uncertainty and stay compliant through access to our comprehensive and up-to-date database of regulatory requirements," said Chris Hilliard, COO and Founding Member of Winnow Solutions, LLC. "We are excited about this arrangement with Auto Finance News and to provide their subscribers with discounted access to Winnow's innovative compliance platform."

Winnow allows customers to build highly tailored state and federal compliance surveys unique to their entity type, licensing, and the jurisdictions they do business. Its coverage includes laws and regulations applicable to the complete lifecycle of auto financing, including direct and indirect financing, as well as leases. Winnow subscribers receive customized weekly updates of new and pending law changes from its database of over 60,000 individual requirements, with more added daily. Auto Finance News has exclusive rights to republish some Winnow alerts and information.

"We are thrilled to partner with Auto Finance News, an industry-leading publication, to provide their members discounted access to the Winnow compliance platform," said Mitchell Grod, Chief Legal Content Officer for Winnow Solutions, LLC and Senior Counsel at Orrick LLP. "We've attended several Auto Finance Summit events over the years and have seen how dedicated they are to creating a first-class experience for industry members. Lenders feel pressure from all sides, whether through rising interest rates, increased loan delinquencies, or greater business costs. We believe that Winnow will make Auto Finance News members more efficient and allow them to focus those additional resources on their customers."

According to the partnership terms, Auto Finance News premium service subscribers will receive a 10% discount on a Winnow subscription. To learn more about Winnow and to start a free trial, please visit www.winnow.law/afn. Winnow alerts will appear on Auto Finance News.

About Auto Finance News:
Auto Finance News is the leading publication in the auto finance industry. It has provided news, insights, and analysis on automotive lending and leasing since 1996. The publication has established itself as a reliable source of information among thousands of readers and offers an insider's perspective on the industry. Auto Finance News also organizes two premier trade shows, the Auto Finance Summit and Auto Finance Summit East. To find out more, please visit http://www.autofinancenews.net/.

About Winnow:
Winnow Solutions, LLC is the developer of Winnow ®, a database-driven RegTech platform that provides subscribers with accurate topic-driven surveys and automated compliance change management. Winnow catalogs over 60,000 individual state and federal law requirements maintained by an experienced team of attorneys and professionals. For more information, visit https://www.winnow.law/.

