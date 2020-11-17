Auto Link Announces Patent Approval

HARAHAN, La., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading technology and marketing company serving financial institutions, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued the company's U.S. Patent 10,817,145. This patent covers a method for enhancing an existing web site with a seamless integration of complex functionality provided by an external iframe. Using the novel methods presented in the patent, dynamic interoperability of an existing outer web site with an inner iframe is enabled to provide internal linking, coordinated color schemes, social media integration, seamless styling, and other adaptations so that the iframe appears to be an integrated part of the existing web site. In the first application of this new seamless iframe technology, Auto Link's car research portal allows financial institutions to provide their customers and members a safe place to search for their next vehicle without worrying about internet cookies tracking their search and following them with competitors' easy digital financing offers.

Auto Link Example

Auto Link's exclusive Digital Car Buying Solution allows financial institutions of any size to compete and win in the auto-vertical against competitors such as auto dealers and internet marketers by providing all of the vehicle research, buying and financing tools directly on the client's website. With more and more consumers going digital and spending an average of 12-14 hours online researching their next vehicle purchase, attracting consumers early in the car buying process without the third-party cookies and ads is key to success for any financial institution.

The patent serves to enhance the consumer experience as they complete their online search funneling into client auto lending solutions. This technology provides financial institutions a method to embed a world-class vehicle search within their website, keeping consumers within their site as they browse and provides leads and loan applications before competitors can even begin targeting them.

Ed Bourgeois, Auto Link CEO, states "We are passionate about providing the most value to financial institutions, and this patented technology is an important piece of our mission. We are excited to work with our clients to ensure they remain competitive in the auto-vertical today and in the future as technology and consumer habits change."

The company currently works exclusively with credit unions, although the patent technology can be used in a wide array of industries.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best in class solution for credit unions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link credit union, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

