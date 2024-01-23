Auto Link Announces Q4 2023 Results

HARAHAN, La., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 200 financial institutions, announced results for Q4 2023 today.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Auto Link signed eight new credit unions to its auto search and marketing solution. The credit unions are:

Community One Credit Union of Ohio based in Canton, TX

of based in Torrington Municipal & Teachers FCU based in Torrington, CT

Associated Healthcare Credit Union based in Woodbury, MN

Ridgedale FCU based in East Hanover, NJ

AAA Federal Credit Union based in South Bend, IN

Priority Credit Union based in Orlando, FL

First Eagle FCU based in Owings Mills, MD

Blue Coast FCU based in Perry, FL

Auto Link finished 2023 with 24 new clients, bringing their total to 218 clients nationwide.

Auto Link provides credit unions of all sizes with a white labeled vehicle marketplace to help compete with big banks, finance companies and dealers with the digital shift in car buying. With Amazon's entry into the car buying space, it has never been more important for lenders to connect with borrowers earlier in the car buying process. Auto Link's two patents allow it to embed the most robust digital vehicle search portal in client websites, and while using AI and digital tools, drive more auto loans while providing the very best consumer experience 24/7.

"We are excited about our new partnership with Auto Link. With Auto Link RX, our members are able to search for their next vehicle, boat, motorhome, ATV, and much more on our website, as well as apply online for financing and obtain quotes on warranties and GAP coverage, all from one website. In addition, our members will be able to locate vehicles nationally and obtain pricing comparisons. This new tool will give our members a one-stop convenient and safe shopping experience," said Theresa Malone, President/CEO at Associated Healthcare Credit Union.

About Auto Link

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do direct and indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app.

