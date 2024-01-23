Auto Link Announces Q4 2023 Results

News provided by

Auto Link

23 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

HARAHAN, La., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 200 financial institutions, announced results for Q4 2023 today. 

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Auto Link signed eight new credit unions to its auto search and marketing solution.  The credit unions are:

Continue Reading
Using the Auto Link Search Tools
Using the Auto Link Search Tools

  • Community One Credit Union of Ohio based in Canton, TX
  • Torrington Municipal & Teachers FCU based in Torrington, CT
  • Associated Healthcare Credit Union based in Woodbury, MN
  • Ridgedale FCU based in East Hanover, NJ  
  • AAA Federal Credit Union based in South Bend, IN
  • Priority Credit Union based in Orlando, FL
  • First Eagle FCU based in Owings Mills, MD
  • Blue Coast FCU based in Perry, FL

Auto Link finished 2023 with 24 new clients, bringing their total to 218 clients nationwide. 

Auto Link provides credit unions of all sizes with a white labeled vehicle marketplace to help compete with big banks, finance companies and dealers with the digital shift in car buying.  With Amazon's entry into the car buying space, it has never been more important for lenders to connect with borrowers earlier in the car buying process. Auto Link's two patents allow it to embed the most robust digital vehicle search portal in client websites, and while using AI and digital tools, drive more auto loans while providing the very best consumer experience 24/7. 

"We are excited about our new partnership with Auto Link.  With Auto Link RX, our members are able to search for their next vehicle, boat, motorhome, ATV, and much more on our website, as well as apply online for financing and obtain quotes on warranties and GAP coverage, all from one website.  In addition, our members will be able to locate vehicles nationally and obtain pricing comparisons. This new tool will give our members a one-stop convenient and safe shopping experience," said Theresa Malone, President/CEO at Associated Healthcare Credit Union.

Learn more about Auto Link's solution at https://www.bookmoreautoloans.com

About Auto Link  

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do direct and indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app. 

For more information on Auto Link, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.

Contact Chris Miller | 804-387-3026
371822@email4pr.com

SOURCE Auto Link

Also from this source

Auto Link Encourages Financial Institutions to Embrace Digital Auto Retailing Following Amazon Announcement

Auto Link Encourages Financial Institutions to Embrace Digital Auto Retailing Following Amazon Announcement

Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, is delivering an important message to financial...
Auto Link Releases Innovative Updates to Virtual Car Sale Solution

Auto Link Releases Innovative Updates to Virtual Car Sale Solution

Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 200 financial institutions, has announced the release of a brand new Virtual Car Sale ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.