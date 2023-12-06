Auto Link Encourages Financial Institutions to Embrace Digital Auto Retailing Following Amazon Announcement

News provided by

Auto Link

06 Dec, 2023, 08:44 ET

HARAHAN, La., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 175 financial institutions, is delivering an important message to financial institutions ("FI") – pay close attention to the recent Amazon announcement.

Amazon, the tech giant that started as a simple online book seller and has completely changed the way we shop for virtually everything, is going to begin selling cars online, packaged with financing, starting in 2024. This presents a big risk for all FIs, in particular credit unions and small community banks, because their financing will likely be left out of the equation with Amazon's new venture. 

Car financing starts with online car research and the research portal used controls the digital conversation and finance offerings. Consumers spend 12 – 15 hours online shopping for vehicles at sites like cars.com, Auto Trader, and TrueCar. While visiting those sites, cookies and ad trackers are placed on consumer's devices, and consumer information is presented to big finance companies. Often, the consumer's FI is the last person in the auto vertical that knows a consumer is shopping for a car, and by then, it is too late.

The Amazon announcement takes online car shopping and financing to the next level. Consumers want easy and intuitive access to information and services, 24/7 from any device. Amazon has the knowledge and know-how to deliver this, effectively removing many FIs from the financing conversation. 

Auto Link offers a turnkey digital alternative to keep FIs in the game and help them compete with Amazon and other digital marketplaces. The average consumer visits their FI's mobile app or website at least weekly, which places them in a perfect "digital" position to compete with Amazon. Auto Link's white-labeled vehicle marketplace keeps consumers on the FI site during the entire search process, controlling the online conversation using machine learning and AI while driving the consumer into the FI lending funnel. Third party companies don't know potential borrowers are shopping, which puts the FI in the driver's seat to secure financing. Additional tools, like Auto Link's Virtual Car Sale experience, bridge the gap between FIs and dealers and have added millions in new loans per day for clients.

"We created Auto Link to help financial institutions stay connected with potential borrowers because of the shift to digital in auto research, buying, and financing. Amazon's entry into the space is an inflection point, and every FI CEO, CLO, and CMO should evaluate their digital plans in 2024 in order to stay relevant in auto lending," said Ed Bourgeois Founder & CEO of Auto Link.

Learn more about Auto Link's solution at https://www.bookmoreautoloans.com

About Auto Link  

Auto Link offers a best-in-class solution for financial institutions of all sizes looking to have a more successful and profitable auto-lending program, including those that do direct and/or indirect auto financing. Auto Link provides a complete auto lending solution from web interface, marketing library, social media portal, training tools and analytics to a built-in loyalty feature. Each member that finances a vehicle at an Auto Link client, automatically receives a myEZ Car Care loyalty membership filled with discounts at over 10,000 locations nationwide and an Electronic Glove Box® desktop and mobile app. 

For more information on Auto Link, visit www.bookmoreautoloans.com.  

Contact:
Chris Miller
804-387-3026
[email protected]  

SOURCE Auto Link

Also from this source

Auto Link Releases Innovative Updates to Virtual Car Sale Solution

Auto Link Releases Innovative Updates to Virtual Car Sale Solution

Auto Link, a leading fintech and marketing company serving over 200 financial institutions, has announced the release of a brand new Virtual Car Sale ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.