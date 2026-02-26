Auto Theft Down 23% Nationwide. Tech-Driven Thefts Still Evolving.

49 States See Declines, but California Remains a Hotspot as Thieves Exploit Keyless Entry and OBD Hacks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of increases, U.S. auto theft is finally trending downward — but the risk hasn't disappeared. Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas MCY) reviewed auto theft statistics dating back to 2023 to track and share insights from those learnings.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), 2025 saw a 23% decline in vehicle thefts compared to the same period in 2024, with 49 states reporting fewer incidents. That follows a 16.7% decrease in 2024 after thefts peaked in 2023, signaling a continued national slowdown. Still, theft levels remain elevated in key regions, particularly California, where more than 50% of statewide thefts occur in Southern California — especially Los Angeles County.

At the same time, criminals are shifting tactics.

Rather than traditional "smash and grab" break-ins, thieves are increasingly exploiting keyless entry systems, relay attacks and on-board diagnostic (OBD) port vulnerabilities to steal vehicles more quickly and quietly.

"While the number of auto thefts has been declining, incidents of crime still remain high, especially in California," said Justin Yoshizawa, Product Management for Mercury Insurance. "It remains important that vehicle owners stay vigilant in protecting their investments."

Key Auto Theft Trends (2024–2026)

Declining National Numbers

23% decline in 2025 vs. 2024 (NICB)

16.7% decline in 2024 after a 2023 peak

Top Targeted Vehicles

Kia and Hyundai models have experienced some of the highest theft rates in recent years

The trend has shifted away from just full-size pickup trucks

Regional Concentration

Over 50% of California vehicle thefts occur in Southern California

Los Angeles County remains a primary hotspot

Evolving Theft Methods

Keyless entry exploitation

Relay attacks targeting unsecured key fobs

OBD port hacking and ignition bypasses

High Recovery Rates

More than 85% of stolen vehicles were recovered in 2023

How Drivers Can Reduce Risk

Mercury Insurance encourages drivers to take proactive steps to protect their vehicles:

Use Steering Wheel Locks

Highly visible deterrents remain effective, particularly for high-target models such as Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Secure Key Fobs

Store keyless entry fobs in signal-blocking pouches to prevent relay attacks.

Never Leave a Vehicle Running

Even brief stops increase vulnerability if a vehicle is left unlocked or idling.

Consider Additional Anti-Theft Devices

Kill switches, tracking devices such as Apple AirTags, and manufacturer-approved anti-theft technology may provide additional protection — and in some cases may qualify for insurance discounts.

"Mercury recommends that consumers stay up to date on the latest auto theft information," Yoshizawa added. "Staying ahead of the curve may prevent you from becoming a victim yourself."

To learn more about auto theft and coverage, visit the Mercury Blog.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X , Instagram or Facebook .

Media interested in receiving updates from Mercury can learn more at the Mercury Newsroom.

