Mercury Insurance Named as a Top Customer Service Provider in Financial Services for 2026 by USA TODAY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury Insurance (NYSE/NYSE Texas: MCY) has earned a spot on USA Today's inaugural list of America's Best Customer Service providers in Financial Services for 2026, recognizing companies that consistently deliver high-quality customer experiences across the financial services landscape.

Launched in 2026, the ranking is based on one of the most comprehensive customer service evaluations in the financial services industry. The research included:

Feedback from more than 57,000 U.S. customers

Large-scale nationwide consumer surveys

Extensive review analysis and independent validation

Companies were evaluated across key service criteria, including solution orientation, professionalism, transparency, and reliability. The recognition reinforces Mercury's long-standing belief that customer service is not just about resolving issues — it's about showing up clearly, quickly, and compassionately when people need help.

"This USA TODAY honor is especially meaningful because it's driven by customer feedback," said Gabriel Tirador, CEO of Mercury Insurance. "This recognition reinforces Mercury's core values by affirming that doing the right thing for people, taking ownership of outcomes, continuously improving, and moving with speed and purpose translates directly into real-world service experiences customers trust and value."

Mercury's service philosophy is closely tied to its broader role in the communities it serves — from supporting families after severe weather events to helping drivers and homeowners better understand risk, preparation and protection.

"At its core, service experience is about trust," said Katie Gibbs, VP and Chief Experience Officer at Mercury Insurance. "We focus on creating experiences that are intuitive, responsive, and human. Whether someone is filing a claim, asking a question, or looking for guidance, our goal is to make those interactions feel supportive and straightforward."

The America's Best Customer Service for Financial Services 2026 recognition highlights 500 top-performing companies nationwide and is awarded following a rigorous review process conducted in partnership between Plant-A Insights Group and the USA TODAY editorial team.

For Mercury, the recognition serves as both validation and momentum — reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to improving service experiences, strengthening community connections and earning customer trust every day.

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners, renters and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through more than 4,200 employees and a network of more than 6,340 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit www.MercuryInsurance.com or follow the company on X, Instagram or Facebook.

