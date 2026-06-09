Auto Transport Industry Sees Surge in Long-Haul Shipments, Faster Payments, Rising Fraud, New Report Finds

Super Dispatch's second annual State of Auto Transport Report analyzes nearly 10 million vehicle shipments across the U.S.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today released its second annual Super Moves: State of Auto Transport Report, offering an in-depth look at the trends reshaping the auto transport industry. This year's report shows the industry moving faster, adopting more digital tools, and facing increasing pressure from fraud, fuel volatility, and shifting market demand.

"This is Super Dispatch's second year publishing a State of Auto Transport report, and one thing is becoming very clear: auto transport is changing quickly," said Matt Bradley, CEO of Super Dispatch. "We're seeing more vehicles move longer distances, growing demand for faster payment solutions, and more businesses relying on technology to find, book, and deliver loads. At the same time, fraud is becoming more sophisticated, and operating costs remain unpredictable. This report helps carriers, brokers, and shippers understand what's changing, where demand is shifting, and what those trends could mean for their business."

Backed by data from nearly 10 million vehicles moved through the Super Dispatch platform in 2025, the report examines changes in transport pricing, regional demand, payment behavior, fraud activity, operational performance, and the growing role of technology in how loads are booked and delivered.

Key findings from the report include:

$5B+ in carrier revenue generated: Nearly 10 million vehicles were moved through Super Dispatch in 2025, generating more than $5 billion in carrier revenue.

Nearly 10 million vehicles were moved through Super Dispatch in 2025, generating more than $5 billion in carrier revenue. Shipment pricing trends diverge: Single-vehicle shipment pricing continued to climb throughout 2025, rising 10% year-over-year in the second half of the year, while multi-vehicle shipments became more cost-efficient as carriers increased capacity on high-volume lanes.

Single-vehicle shipment pricing continued to climb throughout 2025, rising 10% year-over-year in the second half of the year, while multi-vehicle shipments became more cost-efficient as carriers increased capacity on high-volume lanes. Northeast leads delivery growth: The Northeast emerged as the fastest-growing region for vehicle deliveries, with volume increasing 27% year-over-year, followed by the West at 19%.

The Northeast emerged as the fastest-growing region for vehicle deliveries, with volume increasing 27% year-over-year, followed by the West at 19%. Long-haul transport sees rapid growth: Long-haul shipments over 1,000 miles surged 42%, making long-distance transport the fastest-growing segment in the industry.

Long-haul shipments over 1,000 miles surged 42%, making long-distance transport the fastest-growing segment in the industry. Faster carrier payments gain momentum: Nearly 60% of loads were paid within five days or less, signaling a continued shift toward faster carrier payments.

Nearly 60% of loads were paid within five days or less, signaling a continued shift toward faster carrier payments. Rise in real-time payments: SuperPay, Super Dispatch's integrated payment system, grew 53% year-over-year, while Instant Transfer adoption continued to rise among carriers looking for real-time payments.

SuperPay, Super Dispatch's integrated payment system, grew 53% year-over-year, while Instant Transfer adoption continued to rise among carriers looking for real-time payments. Fraud threats grow more sophisticated: Fraud continues to accelerate across the industry, with increasingly sophisticated scams involving double brokering, phishing, account takeovers, and fraudulent carrier identities.

The report also highlights the growing adoption of digital booking tools across the industry. Carriers using Load Alerts on Super Dispatch delivered dramatically more vehicles than those relying on traditional manual load searching.

"The difference between a good year and a great one comes down to making the right calls at the right time," says auto transport broker Doug Beldon of Tarpon Transport. "The Super Moves benchmark data gives us that edge: real numbers, real trends, real accountability. This is the kind of intelligence that turns gut instinct into confident, data-driven growth."

The report also includes analysis on:

Vehicle transport demand by metro and region

Seasonal pricing fluctuations

Carrier performance and shipper expectations

Luxury and specialty vehicle transport growth

The impact of fuel costs and global events on transport pricing

Fraud prevention trends and platform protections

To download the 2026 Super Moves: State of Auto Transport Report, click here. For more information about Super Dispatch, visit superdispatch.com.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

SOURCE Super Dispatch