Autobell® Car Wash Offers Special Savings to Customers to Celebrate Milestone Anniversary: 55 Million Interiors Cleaned By Our Team Over 55 Years

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autobell Car Wash, a leading provider of full-service car washing, is offering special savings to its customers in celebration of its 55th business anniversary in May and the estimated 55 million vehicle interiors the Autobell team has cleaned over those years.

To show appreciation for the support of its loyal customers through the decades, family owned Autobell is excited to announce its anniversary offer:

Two Super Polyproccess SM Wash eTickets for $55 (available in North Carolina and South Carolina ).

Wash eTickets for (available in and ). Two Super PolyproccessSM Wash eTickets for $65 (available in Virginia , Maryland , and Delaware ).

Our Super PolyprocessSM Wash features four advanced products to protect and shine the vehicle's finish, including robotic wheel cleaning; interior cleaning; vacuuming; and wiping of the dash, door panel, and center console. Our team hand-dries the car before applying tire gloss and a fragrance of choice.

"We are grateful to our customers for their continued trust and support over the past 55 years," said Carl Howard, President, and COO of Autobell Car Wash. "As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled service.

Customers can visit our website to shop our anniversary sale from April 22-June 2, 2024, to take advantage of this opportunity to get a whole-car clean at a celebratory price.

ABOUT AUTOBELL ®

Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family. Currently operating more than 85 locations in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic with consistent expansion, Autobell® continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment.

