Autoblog announces the launch of Autoblog Electric

DETROIT, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoblog today announces the launch of Autoblog Electric , a hub dedicated to electric vehicle news and research.

Powered by Autoblog, Autoblog Electric delivers the latest news from the EV world, shopping tools for owners to research their next electric vehicle and videos of the latest electric vehicles.

Autoblog Electric is also home to a Charging Station Finder, which allows users to search for EV chargers in their area by inputting their zip code into a mapping tool.

"Autoblog Electric is a natural extension of our coverage at Autoblog as we seek to serve an increasingly electric world," said Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore. "We aim to be the resource for EV owners and enthusiasts as they research their vehicles and the charging network around them. And of course, Autoblog Electric will obsessively cover the electric auto industry with the latest news from Autoblog."

Autoblog Electric's editorial mission is to cover all-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, the charging network, sustainability issues, EV industry personalities and battery technology.

Alfa Romeo is the launch sponsor of Autoblog Electric.

A line of Autoblog Electric gear , including shirts, hats and coffee mugs, also launches today.

About Autoblog

Founded in 2004, Autoblog is a leading source for new car news, reviews and car buying utilities. The editorial staff is based in Michigan and has editors and correspondents covering the auto business across the United States and in Europe. With a mission to "Obsessively Cover the Auto Industry," Autoblog is a daily must read for enthusiasts, car buyers and industry watchers around the world. Autoblog is owned by Yahoo, a media and technology company.

