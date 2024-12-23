AUTOENGINUITY RELEASES GIOTTO (VERSION 23.0)

News provided byOpus IVS
Dec 23, 2024, 09:18 ET
MESA, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity, LLC, a division of Opus IVS and a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions, today announced the worldwide release of the Giotto® scan tool (Version 23.0) for the Windows® platform. AutoEnginuity® scan tools are award- winning vehicle diagnostics systems for the professional vehicle service industry.
Giotto® 23.0 introduces enhanced MY25 coverage and improves general support. Other important features, include new enhanced features for BMW / MINI, GM-family, Honda / Acura, Nissan / Infiniti, Toyota / Lexus, and VAG.
"We are constantly trying to release the latest and most in-depth coverage to our customers. But the release that matters the most to our customers--is always a new model year. With the Giotto 23.0 release, our customers can now get 25MY support," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.
Highlights include:
BMW / MINI
- Improved I and G models controller coverage
Toyota / Lexus
- Improved system controller coverage by requiring the selection of the region
- Added As-Built module filtering for MY23+ RX350 / RX350h
- Added RoB Clear support
GM-family
- Improved actuation and system tests organization to make navigation easier
For further details about Giotto products, visit http://www.autoenginuity.com/ or email [email protected].
About AutoEnginuity
AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.
Press Contact
Jay Horak
AutoEnginuity, LLC
+1 480-827-8665 (TOOL)
[email protected]
AutoEnginuity, Giotto, the AutoEnginuity logo, and the Giotto logo are registered trademarks of AutoEnginuity, LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Opus IVS
