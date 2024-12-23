AUTOENGINUITY RELEASES GIOTTO (VERSION 23.0)

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoEnginuity, LLC, a division of Opus IVS and a global engineering company specializing in vehicle data stream and diagnostic solutions, today announced the worldwide release of the Giotto® scan tool (Version 23.0) for the Windows® platform. AutoEnginuity® scan tools are award- winning vehicle diagnostics systems for the professional vehicle service industry.

Giotto® 23.0 introduces enhanced MY25 coverage and improves general support. Other important features, include new enhanced features for BMW / MINI, GM-family, Honda / Acura, Nissan / Infiniti, Toyota / Lexus, and VAG.

"We are constantly trying to release the latest and most in-depth coverage to our customers. But the release that matters the most to our customers--is always a new model year. With the Giotto 23.0 release, our customers can now get 25MY support," said Jay Horak, CTO of Opus IVS.

Highlights include:

BMW / MINI

Improved I and G models controller coverage

Toyota / Lexus

Improved system controller coverage by requiring the selection of the region

Added As-Built module filtering for MY23+ RX350 / RX350h

Added RoB Clear support

GM-family

Improved actuation and system tests organization to make navigation easier

For further details about Giotto products, visit http://www.autoenginuity.com/

About AutoEnginuity

AutoEnginuity, LLC, is a global leader in vehicle diagnostic solutions. Since 2002, AutoEnginuity has been delivering superior vehicle specific coverage while maintaining reasonable prices. AutoEnginuity develops world-class vehicle diagnostic solutions for individual, business, and industrial applications.

