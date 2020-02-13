Autograph Collection Hotels Introduces The Ben, The First Waterfront Hotel in Downtown West Palm Beach

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Autograph Collection Hotels announced the opening of The Ben, the first hotel on the downtown West Palm Beach, Florida waterfront. The Ben is part of Autograph Collection's diverse and dynamic portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels carefully crafted with vision and passion. Just like The Ben, each distinctive hotel in the Autograph Collection is singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else.

(PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.)

The Ben joins Autograph Collection's robust portfolio of 18 hotels in Florida including the newly opened Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club in Miami Beach, The Daytona in Daytona Beach and Fenway Hotel in Dunedin.

"We're thrilled to introduce The Ben, an unmistakably original hotel that injects new energy into the traditionally classic city of West Palm Beach," said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Autograph Collection Hotels. "The Ben reimagines classic South Florida lifestyle for today's travelers by blending elements inspired by the city's early days as an untamed tropical paradise with modern touches, making it a perfect fit for the Autograph Collection."

The 208-room, new-build hotel features a modern design aesthetic reflecting the spirit of the Ben Trovato Estate, one of West Palm Beach's original homes. Byrd Spilman Dewey, one of Florida's most prolific authors of the pioneer era, gave her 1892 Victorian home the name Ben Trovato, literally meaning "well invented." The name is derived from "Se non è vero, è ben trovato," an Italian phrase which, loosely translated, means "Even if it isn't true, it's a good story." The Estate put West Palm Beach on the cultural map, entertaining luminaries from Henry Phipps Jr. to Woodrow Wilson and the Vanderbilts.

Reimagined for today, The Ben creatively channels Dewey's joie de vivre, her love of entertaining, her whimsical interests and personal passions. Much like the Ben Trovato Estate, this new hotel is a place for socialization, lively conversation and enrichment.

"The Ben is a development unlike anything West Palm Beach has seen before. We're redefining what it means to travel to and live in West Palm," said Bernardo Neto, General Manager of The Ben. "We invite guests and locals to experience the essence of this magical waterfront city in an inspired setting fueled by a unique story, thoughtful design and the spirit of socialization."

Pioneered by South Florida architecture firm EoA and its founder and design director Malcolm Berg, The Ben's heartfelt design beautifully combines vintage Florida with modern elements. The hotels' interiors intrigue guests with a combination of rich textures and earth tones accented with lush greenery evocative of the South Florida setting and climate that enchanted Dewey. Guestrooms feature eclectic elements including sliding bookcases that, when discovered, reveal a window into the shower and whimsical, mod iconic collage portraiture. In the lobby, a book display wall is arranged to manifest the silhouette of hotel muse Dewey's face.

Proper Grit debuts as the hotel's signature restaurant, with Executive Chef Andre Sattler at the helm. The contemporary South Florida chophouse is open daily and offers indoor and outdoor seating in a comfortable, yet upscale setting. A communal-style table stretches across the dining room to encourage socialization, with cozy, living-room style nooks along its border where guests can intimately enjoy a cocktail prior to being seated. Menus include fresh, locally sourced fare that combines the property's Old Florida roots interpreted the "proper" way and offers staples like whole, fresh caught snapper filleted table-side, and a perfectly cooked ribeye steak, served bone-in.

The Ben also features Spruzzo, a stunning rooftop lounge and bar that is accessible via an express elevator directly from the ground floor. This new West Palm hotspot boasts sweeping, 'Byrds-eye' views of the Palm Harbor Marina and beyond, and offers a setting for guests to enjoy poolside cocktails and Mediterranean bites al fresco.

Living up to its roots and identity as downtown West Palm's social hub, The Ben features more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, from a sleek boardroom to a unique glass-enclosed gallery, The Studio, which provides a supplementary flex-space that serves as a blank canvas for the most innovative events to come to life.

For weddings and elegant affairs, The Ben's rooftop Blue Heron Ballroom ups the ante on events in the area. The space can host up to 500 guests and is the only rooftop ballroom in all of West Palm Beach with captivating ocean views from Singer Island to Palm Beach Island and beyond.

Regular programming will make use of the varied spaces throughout the hotel with offerings including Sunset/Sunrise Yoga on the Rooftop, a Proper Grit Pup Brunch, Gin & Jam Tea Time and more.

Owned and operated by Concord Hospitality, an award-winning hotel development and management company, The Ben is located at 251 N. Narcissus Avenue, one block from vibrant Clematis Street, minutes away from the newly reimagined Rosemary Square and a short drive from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

For more information and bookings, please visit www.marriott.com/PBIAK or call (561) 655-4001.

For more information about Autograph Collection Hotels, please visit www.autographhotels.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 180 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder's vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook or follow along to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

About The Ben West Palm

Brought to life as the reinvention of a Palm Beach icon, The Ben is West Palm Beach's newest hotel, and the only one on the downtown waterfront. The 208-room property stands tall as the nucleus of Flagler Banyan Square, with carefully curated design and details that go hand in hand with an authentic local experience. The Ben West Palm takes inspiration from the Ben Trovato, one of the city's great homes owned by best-selling writer Byrd Spilman Dewey and her husband Fred Dewey, known as the couple that put West Palm Beach on the map. Their home became known as a sentinel point for socialization, conversation, enjoyment and enrichment, and the hotel channels a similar spirit as a gathering spot for the modern traveler. The one-of-a-kind property is also home to a full service restaurant, a rooftop lounge and pool with breathtaking views of Palm Harbor Marina, the Intracoastal Waterway and beyond, among other amenities. True to Autograph Collection standards, The Ben is "Exactly Like Nothing Else" both unique in design and thoughtful in spirit. For more information about The Ben West Palm visit www.thebenwestpalm.com

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company has spent the last three decades building relationships with investors, partners, and third-party hotel owners on more than $2.5 billion in premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. As an operator, Concord Hospitality instills value from the ground up, developing and managing with a sustainable viewpoint, a focus on quality and hands-on involvement to ensure long-term profitability and success. Concord Hospitality believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to be a great place to work for all. Visit www.concordhotels.com for more information.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

www.marriott.com

