Marriott International Signs Agreement to Bring St. Regis Hotels & Resorts to Kapalua Bay, Hawai'i

Spanning 25 oceanfront acres, The Resort at Kapalua Bay is situated on one of Maui's most treasured coasts.

Key Facts

Marriott's management of The Resort at Kapalua Bay goes into effect on March 14, 2026, with the property maintaining the same ownership.

The property is now part of Marriott Bonvoy and is slated to join the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts portfolio in 2027, following a renovation.

As The Resort at Kapalua Bay enters its next evolution, the property remains open, continuing to deliver the exceptional experience guests have come to expect.

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners ("KWHP") to bring The Resort at Kapalua Bay, a luxury oceanfront resort located on Maui's northwest coast, into the company's leading luxury portfolio.

The Resort at Kapalua Bay

Working with KWHP, Marriott has assumed management of the hotel's operations and continues to welcome guests to the remarkable resort as it undergoes the conversion. Following the completion of a renovation, the property is slated to join the iconic St. Regis Hotels & Resorts portfolio in 2027.

Set on approximately 25 acres of pristine oceanfront and situated within the larger Kapalua Resort community, The Resort at Kapalua Bay features 146 expansive, multi-bedroom, ocean-view residences that provide privacy, space, and residential comfort paired with bespoke hospitality services.

"We are proud to work with Kemmons Wilson on the evolution of this exceptional resort," said Dana Jacobsohn, Marriott International Chief Development Officer, Global Mixed Use and Luxury, North America. "Kapalua Bay is one of the most iconic leisure destinations in the world, and this agreement reflects our continued momentum in growing a best-in-class luxury resort portfolio that resonates with today's discerning luxury traveler."

"KWHP is thrilled to soon welcome St. Regis to Kapalua Bay. Since first investing in this extraordinary resort, our vision has been to continually elevate the quality, service, and care that define the guest experience here," said Webb Wilson, CIO at KWHP. "We believe this next chapter of the resort powerfully reinforces that commitment. Our mission—that everyone deserves hospitality—will continue to guide us as Kapalua Bay enters this exciting new era."

"White Label Asset Management is proud to help lead the repositioning of The Resort at Kapalua Bay as it soon joins the St. Regis brand. This is one of the truly great resorts in the world, with an iconic setting, extraordinary grounds, and some of the most spacious accommodations in luxury hospitality," said Jonathon Vopinek, CEO and President, White Label Asset Management. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter and to delivering an exceptional luxury resort experience for locals and travelers alike."

At The Resort at Kapalua Bay, guests can enjoy a variety of incredible amenities, including:

Expansive residential-style accommodations overlooking tropical gardens and the Pacific Ocean, ranging from 1,774 sq ft to over 4,050 sq ft.

Access to championship level golf courses and tennis courts

A 40,000 sq. ft. spa featuring 19 treatment rooms and ocean-view wellness facilities

3,415 sq. ft. of indoor meeting space and 30,210 sq. ft. of outdoor event space

Direct access to Kapalua Bay Beach

Several extraordinary outdoor pools, including a multi‐tiered, cascading lagoon pool

This agreement expands Marriott's offerings in Hawai'i, with around 30 open properties and six in the pipeline.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of compelling brands across luxury, premium, select, midscale, extended stay, and all-inclusive, with over 9,800 properties in 145 countries and territories, as of December 31, 2025. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.