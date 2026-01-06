Autolink and ReinOCS Sign Strategic Partnership at CES 2026

Deep Fusion EEA Optical-Electrical Architecture to Serve as Foundation for Joint Programs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolink, a global technology company focused on next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) systems, today announced a strategic partnership with ReinOCS at CES 2026. The two companies signed a long-term cooperation agreement and confirmed that Autolink's Deep Fusion EEA—an optical-electrical integrated E/E architecture unveiled globally for the first time—will serve as the technical foundation for joint system-level solutions for intelligent vehicles.

High-Speed Optical Connectivity Powers Deep Fusion EEA

Group photo of Autolink and ReinOCS signing representatives

Deep Fusion EEA (Electronic/Electrical Architecture) is Autolink's next-generation unified computing and communication platform designed for future intelligent vehicles. The architecture integrates centralized computing, zonal control, and a high-bandwidth optical backbone into a single system, enabling millisecond-level coordination across perception, decision-making, and vehicle control.

Within the Deep Fusion EEA framework, the in-vehicle optical communication solution is provided by ReinOCS, demonstrating advanced system-level capabilities:

Full-scenario adaptability

Supports lossless 8K@60Hz ultra-high-definition video transmission, meeting the data exchange requirements of multi-display intelligent cockpits and high-resolution autonomous driving sensors such as LiDAR and cameras. Transmission distances of up to 100 meters enable connectivity across multiple vehicle zones. Extreme environmental robustness

Designed with lightweight construction and strong electromagnetic interference (EMI) immunity, the system operates reliably across automotive-grade temperature ranges from –40°C to 85°C, addressing signal attenuation challenges common in traditional copper-based transmission under complex vehicle environments. Specialized optical and mechanical designs

Both the modules and cabling are engineered to withstand high-acceleration shocks and continuous full-spectrum vibration in automotive environments, fully meeting the reliability standards for in-vehicle harnesses and interconnects. Even under demanding operating conditions—such as frequent vehicle start-stop cycles and rough road surfaces—the solution ensures stable, continuous data transmission. Architecture-level scalability

Featuring a modular interface design, the optical communication system seamlessly supports future multi-sensor fusion requirements for higher levels of automated driving (L4 and above). This enables OEMs to achieve "hardware-upgradable, software-evolvable" architectures while significantly reducing long-term E/E system upgrade costs.

ReinOCS CTO Zheng Xuezhe commented,

"CES, as a global barometer of technological innovation, is the ideal stage for presenting our automotive optical transmission system. Unlike a single module product, this system-level solution is designed for deep integration with vehicle electronic architectures. By empowering the industry at the foundational layer of optoelectronics, we aim to remove the critical data-transmission bottleneck that limits higher-level vehicle intelligence."

Strategic Partnership to Advance Optical-Electrical Convergence

Under the agreement, Autolink and ReinOCS will collaborate across three key areas: joint development of next-generation in-vehicle optical transmission protocols to further improve bandwidth and energy efficiency; delivery of integrated solutions combining optical connectivity, intelligent cockpit systems, and automated driving platforms; and joint efforts to advance industry standards for automotive optical communication, accelerating large-scale adoption across the sector.

Autolink Founder and Chairman Yang Hongze said,

"As vehicles evolve toward higher sensor density, greater computing power, and full-scenario intelligence, data transmission is becoming a defining factor in E/E system design. Through this partnership, we aim to tightly align advanced optical technologies with real-world automotive applications, accelerating the transition from engineering validation to scalable production. Together, we look to build a safer, more efficient, and more extensible foundation for the next generation of intelligent vehicles."

Industry Impact

As intelligent vehicles continue to move toward centralized architectures with exponential data growth, traditional copper-based networks are increasingly constrained. The optical-electrical integrated E/E approach jointly advanced by Autolink and ReinOCS addresses this challenge at the system level, supporting the industry's transition from distributed electronics to centralized, software-defined vehicle platforms. Multiple OEM representatives at CES noted that such architectures could significantly shorten development cycles and lower deployment costs for advanced intelligent vehicles, positioning optical connectivity as a key enabler over the next three to five years.

About Autolink

Autolink is a global technology company specializing in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms. With deep expertise in full-domain system integration, Autolink provides end-to-end solutions spanning hardware platforms, foundational software, application ecosystems, and service frameworks. Its core product portfolio includes vehicle computing platforms, zonal controllers, intelligent cockpit domain controllers, integrated ADAS–cockpit controllers, and the Autosee OS software platform. According to Frost & Sullivan, Autolink ranked second in revenue share for intelligent cockpit domain controllers in China in 2024.

More info: http://www.en.auto-link.com.cn/

About ReinOCS

Jiangsu ReinOCS Technologies Group Co., Ltd. is dedicated to intelligent perception and display technologies. Backed by deep expertise in photonics and optical communications, the company focuses on advancing smart mobility and next-generation sensing applications.

Its business spans both automotive and non-automotive sectors, covering intelligent driving, connectivity, display, and sensing systems. ReinOCS Technologies operates through two core subsidiaries: Jingle Electronics, which specializes in intelligent driving products such as civilian vehicle-mounted radar and vision fusion modules; and ReinOCS AutoPhotonics, which focuses on in-vehicle optical networking, smart display systems (e.g., HUDs and laser projectors),.

With strong capabilities in system-level integration and optoelectronic innovation, ReinOCS Technologies delivers high-reliability, high-integration solutions for smart vehicles, industrial automation, and future urban infrastructure. More Info: www.reinocs.com

SOURCE Autolink