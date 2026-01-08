CES 2026 | Autolink and Tata Elxsi Sign MoU to Accelerate Software Defined Vehicle Adoption for Global OEMs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Autolink, a global pioneer in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and announced a strategic partnership with Tata Elxsi, a global leader in automotive software engineering, design and system integration, part of the Tata Group, at the Consumer Electronics Show, Las Vegas (CES 2026). This collaboration is set to redefine Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development for global OEMs, delivering faster, smarter, and cost-effective solutions.

Autolink signs MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Tata Elxsi Representatives of Autolink and Tata Elxsi at the signing ceremony

As the automotive industry transitions from distributed ECUs to centralized compute architectures, OEMs face mounting challenges in integration and compliance. By integrating their respective strengths in smart vehicle hardware platforms, E/E architectures, software engineering, and system integration, both Autolink and Tata Elxsi will collaborate on joint solution design, engineering synergy, and market expansion to provide global OEM customers with more competitive end-to-end intelligent vehicle solutions.

A Powerful Alliance to Build System-Level Intelligent Vehicle Solutions

Tata Elxsi brings its proven SDV software expertise and AVENIR SDV framework, covering development, integration, and validation across cockpit applications, ADAS algorithms, middleware, and compliance with regional standards.

Autolink specializes in next-generation automotive E/E architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms. The intelligent cockpit domain controller, integrated cockpit and autonomous driving domain controller, and zone controller have been partially mass-produced, with relevant capabilities under continuous enhancement and overseas expansion steadily advancing.

The signing of this MoU marks the elevation of the partnership between both parties from individual project engagements to a long-term strategic collaboration covering platform integration, joint development, and global market synergy. Through this strategic alignment, Autolink can leverage Tata Elxsi's global engineering service experience and localized presence to systematically enhance its software platforms internationalization capabilities and overseas market compliance, laying a solid foundation for its products and solutions to enter broader international markets.

The partnership will address Intelligent Cockpit application, ADAS algorithms and applications, middleware softwares for future mobility programs addressing SDV features placing particular emphasis on adhering to international standards for software processes, data security, and functional safety requirements to ensure solutions meet the regulatory and market access conditions of different regions. This collaboration will accelerate the delivery of more open, integrated, and cost-effective next-generation intelligent vehicle solutions to the global market.

A Significant Step Forward in Global Strategy Implementation

This partnership also represents a key initiative under Autolink's "Omni-Domain, Global, and Full-System" new decade strategy. By establishing a synergistic relationship with a global engineering services partner like Tata Elxsi, Autolink is accelerating the construction of a technology and engineering collaboration network covering Asia , Europe, and North America, further strengthening its system-level delivery capabilities within the global software-defined vehicle industry chain.

Yang Hongze, Founder and Chairman of Autolink, stated that "Competition in intelligent vehicles has entered a phase of ecosystem synergy. The collaboration with Tata Elxsi is not merely a simple technological addition but represents a system-level synergy for the era of software-defined vehicles. By deeply integrating next-generation SDV engineering capabilities with Autolink's cockpit-driving fusion platform, we aim to jointly build a truly scalable 'intelligent vehicle base' to provide global customers with more open, efficient, and competitive next-generation intelligent vehicle solutions."

Manjunath Kulkarni - VP & Head Global Sales - Transportation Business at Tata Elxsi, said, "Software and cross-domain integration are reshaping the automotive industry. Tata Elxsi's next-generation SDV suite, AVENIR, seamlessly integrated with Autolink's intelligent cockpit- driving fusion platform, will create a breakthrough solution for global automotive OEMs. This powerful collaboration unites Tata Elxsi's unmatched automotive Software Engineering and domain leadership with Autolink's cutting-edge intelligent-cockpit innovation - enabling faster, smarter, and more cost-effective SDV solutions."

Tata Elxsi showcased a Software-Defined Vehicle framework at CES 2026 (Autolink Booth #4755) featuring Tata Elxsi's AVENIR platform highlighting cloud-native development and validation, containerization for OTA updates, virtualization for left-shift validation, GenAI-driven SDLC optimization, subscription-based OTA features for ADAS and EV, and AI-enabled intrusion detection for in-vehicle networks.

About Autolink

Autolink is a global technology company specializing in next-generation automotive electronic/electrical (E/E) architecture and intelligent vehicle computing platforms. With deep expertise in full-domain system integration, Autolink provides end-to-end solutions spanning hardware platforms, foundational software, application ecosystems, and service frameworks. Its core product portfolio includes vehicle computing platforms, zonal controllers, intelligent cockpit domain controllers, integrated ADAS–cockpit controllers, and the Autosee OS software platform. According to Frost & Sullivan, Autolink ranked second in revenue share for intelligent cockpit domain controllers in China in 2024. More info: http://www.en.auto-link.com.cn/

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is among the world's leading providers of design and technology services across industries including automotive, broadcast, communications, healthcare, and transportation. Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design, and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond.

It brings together domain experience across autonomous, electric, connected vehicle technologies, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs), supported by a worldwide network of design studios, development centers, and a global talent pool of over 13,000 engineers and specialists.

For more information, please visit: www.tataelxsi.com/industries/automotive

SOURCE Autolink