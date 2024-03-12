Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces Metropolitan Commercial Bank's Selection of AFSVision® as their Modern Commercial Lending Platform

EXTON, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS) announced today that Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank") (NYSE: MCB), is the latest bank to choose AFSVision as their modern commercial lending platform.

"AFSVision is one of the leading commercial lending platforms on the market, and it is well suited to accelerating our Core Banking Modernization project." said Dixiana Berrios, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. "In addition to meeting all our current needs, this platform will enable us to execute our ongoing and future strategic initiatives. Metropolitan Commercial Bank's expertise and experience will enhance AFSVision's implementation, enabling continued growth, improved client experience, higher profitability, and stronger risk management."

AFSVision is the next-generation platform in commercial lending systems offered by AFS. An integrated solution for all commercial lines of business, its innovative open API design supports end-to-end processing with a unique suite of integration capabilities. AFSVision provides advanced servicing capabilities including dashboards, workflows, accounting, pricing flexibility, collateral management, escrow servicing, exposure tracking, graphical data visualizers with a built in data analytic tool. Enabling real-time management of any size commercial lending portfolio, AFSVision provides a unified banking experience, empowering financial institutions with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access to better serve their customers.

"We are excited to partner with MCB and honored AFSVision's modern, next-generation capabilities will play a critical role in their digital transformation initiative," said Rick Bare, CEO and President of AFS. "AFSVision is perfectly aligned with MCB's priorities and will enable the Bank to focus on their core business while streamlining processes, creating efficiencies, and enabling first class customer experiences—now and into the future. We believe the ability to support MCB further demonstrates our goal of offering a sophisticated commercial loan system to regional-sized institutions."

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank") provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, private and public middle-market and corporate enterprises and institutions, municipalities, and local government entities.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank was named one of Newsweek's Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024. The Bank was ranked by Independent Community Bankers of America among the top ten successful loan producers for 2023 by loan category and asset size for commercial banks with more than $1 billion in assets. The Bank finished ninth in S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual ranking of the best-performing community banks with assets between $3 billion and $10 billion for 2022 and eighth among top-performing community banks in the Northeast region for 2022. Kroll affirmed a BBB+ (investment grade) deposit rating on January 25, 2023.

The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank, a member of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal housing lender.

For more information, please visit the Bank's website at MCBankNY.com.

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, lending solutions to the world's top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo clients. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client's business and technology transformation, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $3 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit afsvision.com.

