Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces the Successful Implementation of AFSVision® at Flagstar Bank

13 Jun, 2023, 10:07 ET

EXTON, Pa., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) announced the successful implementation of AFSVision at Flagstar Bank. AFSVision was chosen to partner with Flagstar as they continue to enhance their commercial lending lines of business while building on their relationship banking model that offers first-class services and products to their customers.

"AFS is happy to welcome Flagstar as the first AFS Level III™ customer upgrading to AFSVision. We have a long-standing, strategic partnership with Flagstar, with AFS Level III having served as a critical tool in their commercial lending management," said Rick Bare, AFS CEO and President. "AFSVision brings workflow tools and new UI to support the exceptional, efficient service their clients know and expect. We look forward to our continued partnership and success with Flagstar."

AFSVision is a single loan platform for all commercial lines of business. It easily integrates with a financial institution's ecosystem using industry-standard APIs. Its unique suite of digital-enabling capabilities promotes seamless, end-to-end processing for commercial loans. AFSVision provides a globally available, unified banking experience, empowering financial institutions with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access allowing financial institutions to better serve their customers. AFSVision will enable Flagstar to focus on their core business while streamlining processes, creating efficiencies, and ensuring first-class customer experiences.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc., (NYSE: NYCB), is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York, with regional headquarters in Troy, Michigan. At March 31, 2023, the Company had $123.8 billion of assets, $83.3 billion of loans, deposits of $84.8 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $10.8 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 435 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. The Company is the second-largest multi-family portfolio lender in the country and the leading multi-family portfolio lender in the New York City market area, where it specializes in rent-regulated, non-luxury apartment buildings. Flagstar Mortgage is the 8th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending March 31, 2023, while we are the industry's 6th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.5 million accounts with $363 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

About AFS
AFS is the global leader in providing real-time, end-to-end lending solutions to the world's top-tier institutions as well as regional and de novo clients. Solely dedicated to the financial industry with a singular focus on commercial lending, AFS is uniquely positioned to support our client's business and technology transformation, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $3 trillion in small business, commercial, CRE, wealth management, and syndicated loans daily. AFS clients have achieved measurable results in customer expansion, revenue increases and efficiency gains that outpace their competition. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, with an office in Brussels, Belgium. For more information, please visit www.afsvision.com.

Rene Baron Coady, AFS
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
+1 484 875 1120

