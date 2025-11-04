Automation Anywhere Acquires Aisera to Supercharge the Autonomous Enterprise

Acquisition delivers the most complete agentic platform and redefines ITSM for the AI era - using conversational AI to streamline service delivery and significantly reduce operational costs for IT, HR and Customer Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced it has acquired Aisera, the leading provider of agentic solutions for autonomous IT. The acquisition expands Automation Anywhere's deep AI portfolio and expertise in automating mission-critical enterprise processes with Aisera's industry-leading self-service agents for IT Service Management (ITSM), HR, and Customer Service creating the industry's most comprehensive agentic automation portfolios to deliver autonomous operations across departments and improve employee and customer experience.

A shared vision for business in the AI era: the Autonomous Enterprise

Together, Automation Anywhere and Aisera will help customers accelerate their journey toward an Autonomous Enterprise, where up to 80 percent of the work is fully automated or assisted by AI agents. In an Autonomous Enterprise, the work done by people is elevated, costs are reduced, processes accelerated, and customer satisfaction increases. We believe this acquisition will also make Automation Anywhere the only company to offer APA for core operations with connected self-service AI agents accessible to every employee.

"With this acquisition, we're expanding the value we offer to customers, broadening our market reach, and accelerating the momentum of our GenAI business — already the cornerstone of our growth and the majority of our bookings," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "We are in a unique position to help customers adopt agentic AI faster while reducing their spending on existing, seat-based ITSM products. With AI agents doing the work, up to 40% fewer ITSM seats are needed. And in this new agentic world, Automation Anywhere charges for work done rather than underutilized seats."

"The union of Automation Anywhere and Aisera creates an agentic automation powerhouse," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera. "Both companies share a common vision—to harness AI as a transformative force that reimagines how every enterprise function operates. This moment is a testament to the incredible innovation, dedication, and hard work of Aisera's employees. We extend our deepest gratitude to our customers, who have been the driving force behind every innovation and the inspiration for every leap forward. Together with Automation Anywhere, we will continue to redefine the future of enterprise work and deliver exponential value for businesses across the globe."

A Defining Moment for the Autonomous Enterprise

"This acquisition marks a defining moment in enterprise AI," said Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "Aisera's pioneering agentic platform and Automation Anywhere's deep enterprise automation expertise together creates a powerful force for autonomous enterprise transformation. It's a strategic combination that accelerates value creation for customers and investors alike."

Unmatched technology leadership

The combination of Automation Anywhere's Agentic Process Automation (APA) and Aisera's Conversational AI platform creates a unified technology stack purpose-built for the Autonomous Enterprise. Together, the two companies not only have proven market expertise and a track record of delivery for Fortune 2000 customers but can also deliver complete automation - from understanding intent through natural language to reasoning across data, taking action, and orchestrating outcomes across thousands of enterprise systems. The combined offerings provide capabilities that are either unavailable elsewhere or would otherwise require customers to integrate and maintain multiple point solutions, including:

Conversational AI Agents trained with purpose-built domain models for self-service in ITSM, employee and customer experiences.

trained with purpose-built domain models for self-service in ITSM, employee and customer experiences. Agentic Process Automation (APA) System, which enables users to ask AI questions, receive answers and have AI act on their behalf across thousands of IT systems. This goes beyond AI that only answers questions without acting.

which enables users to ask AI questions, receive answers and have AI act on their behalf across thousands of IT systems. This goes beyond AI that only answers questions without acting. Industry-first Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) that powers our AI agents with insights from the 400 million automations that run on our platform to dramatically increase automation and AI accuracy.

that powers our AI agents with insights from the 400 million automations that run on our platform to dramatically increase automation and AI accuracy. Mozart Orchestrator , which orchestrates complex processes across agents and automations on every platform.

, which orchestrates complex processes across agents and automations on every platform. Enterprise-ready technology with proven security, governance, and an open approach to allowing customers to choose the right LLMs and infrastructure providers for their use cases.

Aisera, including its team of more than 100 AI engineers, joins Automation Anywhere to help accelerate development of our next generation of multi-sector agentic solutions. Automation Anywhere is committed to supporting Aisera's customers, the ongoing development and support of their products, and is increasing its overall investment in agentic AI.

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as an exclusive financial advisor to Automation Anywhere, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Aisera.

