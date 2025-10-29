Automation Anywhere Transforms Its Customer Support, Outpacing Industry Standards with Agentic Solutions

Combining AI Agents with Human Expertise Delivers 83% Faster Resolution Times

SAN JOSE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced results from implementing its Agentic Solutions powered by the Agentic Process Automation (APA) System to revolutionize its own customer support operations. By combining Generative AI, autonomous digital agents, and AI-powered orchestration, the company has reimagined customer support to boost efficiency, elevate customer satisfaction and set a new benchmark for AI-driven operations.

Automation Anywhere's Agentic Solutions combine AI reasoning, automation, and human expertise to deliver outcome-driven transformation to enterprise service operations. Built with a modern and secure architecture, the Agentic Solutions enable faster and compliant automation, while helping organizations reduce operating costs by up to 50%.

Customer Experience That Scales

Automation Anywhere applied the APA platform to its critical support functions, including technical case resolution, premium support, and knowledge management. The platform's autonomous and assisted digital agents now collaborate seamlessly with human engineers to deliver faster, smarter, and more scalable support around the clock.

As a result, 32% of technical support cases are fully resolved autonomously, achieving resolution times 83% faster than human agents. APA has also transformed knowledge management, achieving 100% adoption among engineers and digital agents, a 60% increase in knowledge base attach rates, and 41% case deflection, significantly reducing workload while empowering customers through self-service.

Beyond back-end operations, the company reimagined its customer portal to deliver a more personalized, intuitive, and data-driven experience. The new approach earned recognition from independent analysts as one of the industry's top-tier support platforms. Results include a 75% year-over-year increase in community forum best-answer rates, a 3.5% improvement in Customer Effort Score (CES), and sustained excellence in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) at 9.4.

This agentic transformation has delivered substantial business results across performance, satisfaction, and efficiency. Automation Anywhere's Net Promoter Score (NPS) increased by 12%, reaching an all-time high of +56, and Agentic Solutions delivered a 6.7x return on investment. Escalations dropped by more than 69%, and agent efficiency saw an 83% boost, earning Automation Anywhere an elite "Optimized" ranking in the Technology & Services Industry Association® (TSIA) benchmark.

"As our own 'customer zero,' we've proven the transformative impact of Agentic Process Automation in redefining customer support," said Pushpendra Rajput, Senior Vice President of Customer Support at Automation Anywhere. "By surpassing industry benchmarks in efficiency and customer satisfaction, we've demonstrated how autonomous and assisted digital agents are revolutionizing operations and delivering measurable value resolving issues faster, improving accuracy, and elevating customer experience."

As organizations embrace a new era of AI-powered automation, Automation Anywhere remains at the forefront, shaping what's next for the future of work. For enterprise service operations, this future transform efficiency into a competitive advantage and allows teams to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional experiences for customers and employees alike.

