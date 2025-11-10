Automation Anywhere Among the First 100 Companies to Earn Certification of the ISO Standard for AI Governance and Security, Strengthening Its Leadership in Responsible AI Management

Earning the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification confirms Automation Anywhere's commitment to AI Governance in building transparent, accountable, and enterprise-grade AI systems trusted by leading global organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced it is among the first 100 companies worldwide to earn ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world's first international standard for responsible AI governance. The certification, awarded following a rigorous third-party audit, validates Automation Anywhere's commitment to building ethical, transparent, and secure AI systems trusted by leading global enterprises.

"Responsible AI governance has always been part of who we are," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief AI and Development Officer at Automation Anywhere. "ISO 42001 gives us an internationally recognized framework for the practices we've built over years — managing AI ethically, transparently, and responsibly. This certification affirms that foundation and strengthens the trust our customers place in us to power their work."

Reinforcing Automation Anywhere's Long-Standing Commitment to Responsible AI and the Autonomous Enterprise

Every Automation Anywhere product and process is built on a foundation of responsible AI governance. Finalized in 2024, the company's Responsible AI Framework formalizes the principles guiding the ethical development and deployment of AI across its platform.

Grounded in seven core principles — ethics, security, privacy, reliability, accessibility, transparency, and accountability — the framework ensures Automation Anywhere's systems empower people, protect data, and build trust throughout the AI lifecycle.

Oversight of this framework is led by the Responsible AI Council, a cross-functional body that brings together leaders from engineering, product, legal, and compliance to embed responsible AI practices across all products and operations. Automation Anywhere's approach also aligns with global standards, including the EU AI Act and other emerging governance frameworks, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, fairness, and human oversight.

ISO 42001 certification validates this long-standing commitment and supports the company's broader vision for the Autonomous Enterprise, where advanced AI reasoning operates within a governance-by-design framework. Customers in financial services, healthcare, and the public sector rely on Automation Anywhere's platform to deploy AI agents that act autonomously while maintaining accountability and compliance across mission-critical processes.

The ISO 42001 certification covers all AI-based automation software products, service offerings, and solutions delivered to Automation Anywhere customers, including prompt-engineering features within its APA system and Process Discovery, custom-built models, AI agents, agent interoperability, and integrations with third-party large language models such as Azure OpenAI, Google Vertex AI, AWS Bedrock, and AWS SageMaker.

This milestone strengthens Automation Anywhere's transparent and auditable foundation for the next generation of responsible AI and automation. The company will share its approach at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, reinforcing its role as a trusted global leader in ethical AI.

About Automation Anywhere

Since its founding in 2003, Automation Anywhere has used automation to unleash human potential and redefine the future of work. Its enterprise-ready Agentic Process Automation (APA) system, Process Reasoning Engine (PRE), Mozart Orchestrator, and purpose-built agentic solutions help business leaders in finance, customer service, IT, and HR automate the tasks that slow down work, from document processing to decision-making workflows and intelligent routing. Learn more at automationanywhere.com .

About ISO/IEC 42001

ISO/IEC 42001 is the first international standard focused on AI management systems, published in 2023 by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). It provides a framework for managing risks, ensuring transparency, and promoting ethical use of AI across the lifecycle — from data collection to deployment.

