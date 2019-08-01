Automation Anywhere Acquires Klevops to Maximize Collaboration Between Humans and Bots

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), announced today that it has acquired Klevops, a privately-held company based in Paris.

With the acquisition, Automation Anywhere fast forwards the RPA category to Attended Automation 2.0, where managers can easily orchestrate workstreams across a team of employees and bots, driving a higher level of employee productivity and improved customer experience. This enables customers to automate more processes than ever before, with the same level of central governance, security and analytic capability for which Automation Anywhere has always been known.

"We are taking a bold step forward in delivering Attended Automation 2.0, a next-generation RPA solution that changes the way people work," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "The acquired technology from Klevops will alter the dynamics between attended and unattended automation making it a foundational solution for companies scaling their automation initiatives across all industries. This is especially relevant to contact center-intensive industries like banking, financial services and telecommunications."

Today, most enterprises use "unattended" bots to execute rules-based processes completing tasks with no human intervention. As RPA becomes more ubiquitous, organizations are increasingly deploying "attended" automation that operates similar to a virtual assistant providing return on investment for customers, but is restricted to one employee sending and receiving information to and from a bot. Through the Klevops' acquisition, Attended Automation 2.0 enables several employees to orchestrate attended automation tasks across multiple groups of employees and multiple bots.

"Klevops shares a similar mission to create business value through human-to-bot collaboration improving how we solve customer service challenges," said Nicolas Piau, Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder, Klevops. "We are delighted to join Automation Anywhere and believe this acquisition will allow us to address the inevitable demand for attended automation and the ability to automate a broader range of tasks."

"As the demand for RPA continues to increase across multiple industries, acquisitions like this one will be part of Automation Anywhere's growth strategy as we continue to help solve customer pain points and automate a greater number of business processes," said Peter Meechan, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Attended automation is typically triggered by a single person. The combined solution of Klevops and Automation Anywhere's attended automation creates the industry's first capability to enable bots driving actions with multiple human teams to coordinate their activities."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

