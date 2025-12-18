Automation Anywhere Reports Strong Q3 With Record Bookings as Enterprises Accelerate Adoption of Agentic Process Automation and Agentic Solutions

The company reported 45% growth in AI bookings year-over-year, 20%+ year-over-year RPO expansion, and more than two years of non-GAAP profitability, underscoring rising demand for trusted, secure, and compliant agentic AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , the leading provider of Agentic Process Automation (APA) and agentic solutions, today announced strong third-quarter results, driven by accelerating enterprise adoption of AI. AI bookings grew 45% year-over-year and accounted for more than 70% of total bookings, while remaining performance obligations (RPO) expanded by more than 20% year-over-year, signaling sustained customer commitment. The company continues to demonstrate financial and operational discipline, with strong topline growth, marking another quarter of non-GAAP profitability and consistent free cash flow.

"Q3 was one of our strongest quarters yet as enterprises move rapidly toward becoming production-scale autonomous enterprises," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. "Our APA System consistently delivers outcomes in weeks, and demand for agentic solutions is growing across every industry. With the Aisera acquisition expanding our offerings for IT Service Management (ITSM), customer service (CX), and Human Resources (HR) automation, we enter Q4 with powerful momentum and a clear path for continued growth."

Aisera Acquisition: Strategic Value Going Forward

The acquisition of Aisera expands Automation Anywhere's AI portfolio and deepens its expertise in automating mission-critical enterprise processes. Aisera's industry-leading self-service agents for ITSM, HR, and Customer Service complement Automation Anywhere's APA System to create one of the industry's most comprehensive agentic automation portfolios enabling autonomous operations across departments and improving both employee and customer experiences.

Ecosystem & Partner Momentum: Accenture Collaboration

This quarter also saw growing momentum around the company's strategic partnership with Accenture , which combines Accenture's deep industry and transformation expertise with Automation Anywhere's enterprise-ready APA System. This collaboration brings trusted , secure, and compliant agentic AI at scale to regulated industries and large global enterprises, helping them transition safely and efficiently from legacy automation to full enterprise-grade autonomous operations.

Platform Innovation & Agentic Orchestration

As part of the company's ongoing platform roadmap, Automation Anywhere recently released version .38 of its APA System and introduced its next-generation agentic orchestration capabilities through its Mozart Orchestrator . The update enables multi-agent coordination, agent-to-agent integration, and scalable orchestration across bots, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and AI agents. These advances reinforce the APA System's mission of enabling businesses to operate as autonomous enterprises, with intelligent, goal-driven agents that plan, act, and collaborate under enterprise-grade governance, security, and scalability. Automation Anywhere strengthened its industry position in Q3, being named a Visionary in Gartner's inaugural BOAT Magic Quadrant and a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for intelligent document processing.

The company also continued to advance enterprise readiness through enhanced AI governance and expanded cloud and customer success operations. Recently, Automation Anywhere was recognized as one of the first 100 companies globally to achieve certification under the new ISO 42001 standard for trustworthy AI, underscoring its leadership in responsible, enterprise-grade AI deployment.

Solutions Momentum

Q3 saw strong demand for both purpose-built and bespoke agentic solutions, with new wins across financial services, industrial enterprises, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Enterprise deployments also expanded in scope, with a large healthcare organization rolling out AI Agents to thousands of business users to support claims processing.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

Connect with Automation Anywhere

Follow us: LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube

More content: Blog | Community | Newsletter | Webinars

Ready to see Agentic Process Automation (APA) in action? Request a demo

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other marks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383572/5688174/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.