Automation Anywhere and work2future Partner to Reskill Santa Clara County Workforce for Automation Careers

Through the Earn & Learn program, Automation Anywhere and work2future empower young job seekers in Santa Clara County to launch new careers and fuel the future of work

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced a partnership with work2future, a local Workforce Development Board, to bring paid training in digital skills to young adults and job seekers in Santa Clara County who traditionally have not had access to training for technology career paths.

Beginning in March, Earn & Learn was a three-month long program that provided 10 young adults with future-ready training in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and work experience for in-demand, tech-enabled roles. This public-private partnership jointly supports job seekers in Santa Clara County with skills and training to advance career paths in high-growth industries.

The Earn & Learn Program highlights the partners' shared commitment to meeting local and global workforce demands, closing the opportunity gap for underserved and economically disadvantaged people, and building career pathways that enable economic mobility.

"We believe reskilling can solve many of the world's most pressing challenges, and our partnership with work2future is at the very heart of the reskilling revolution," said Neeti Mehta Shukla, Chief Social Impact Officer and co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "We are committed to helping reskill people from all backgrounds and walks of life but especially proud that our technology and training platform are having a profound impact on human lives here in San Jose."

Participants received real-world work experience, career coaching and supportive services, leadership development, and industry-recognized Advanced RPA Professional Certification through Automation Anywhere University.

"Our partnership with Automation Anywhere has opened a door to new career opportunities for talent in the region, especially talent from traditionally underserved communities" said Lawrence Thoo, Strategic Engagement Manager at work2future. "Many of these learners traditionally have not had access to opportunities to develop tech skill sets or pursue tech careers. Automation Anywhere's easy-to-use training platform is helping show the way to a more equitable future of work for our community."

work2future, part of the America's Job Centers of California network of federally funded job centers, helps Santa Clara County residents get the skills and coaching they need to find a new job, get a promotion, or start a new career. The local Workforce Development Board helps prepare job seekers to compete for well-paying jobs in industries with growth potential and partners with employers to help them stay competitive and manage change with supportive and advisory services.

To learn more about Automation Anywhere's Social Impact Office, visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/global-impact

