Automation Anywhere Announces Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Expand Generative AI Solution Availability for Customers

Plans to develop industry-specific automation solutions to help speed up automation deployment success

Automation Anywhere also announced general availability of Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker integrations for generative AI-based enterprise automation deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in intelligent automation that puts artificial intelligence (AI) to work across every aspect of an organization, today announced that it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA enhances Automation Anywhere's industry-leading expertise in generative AI and intelligent automation to boost enterprise productivity and power business growth, in addition to offering Automation Anywhere customers greater choice, flexibility and reliability for their generative AI deployments. The company also announced general availability of its integrations with Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that makes foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies accessible via an API to build and scale generative AI applications, and Amazon SageMaker, which helps companies build, train, and deploy machine learning (ML) models for any use case with fully managed infrastructure, tools, and workflows.

The collaboration will make it easier for customers to leverage the full breadth of Automation Anywhere's intelligent automation capabilities through their AWS investments and streamline go-to-market opportunities between the two companies. The SCA also enables Automation Anywhere and AWS to deliver more value to customers through a go-to-market and co-selling program, as well as the exploration and development of new industry-specific automation solutions that will power growth and innovation in vertical markets.

"Since we first put our cloud-native Automation Success Platform on AWS, we have long-shared a mutual vision with AWS to enable every company with the potential to transform their business through an open approach to the powerful combination of generative AI and intelligent automation," said Adi Kuruganti, Chief Product Officer, Automation Anywhere. "In the next phase of our collaboration, we're excited to work with AWS to leverage the full power of generative AI to develop targeted, industry-specific solutions and completely reshape and improve the way companies work across their organization."

"The SCA with Automation Anywhere reinforces our shared commitment to making it easy, practical, and cost-effective for customers to use generative AI capabilities across their business," said Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships at AWS. "We're pleased to support Automation Anywhere in the development of generative AI-powered tools that enable customers to boost productivity and power innovation."

As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) since 2017, Automation Anywhere previously launched a preeminent cloud-native process automation solution available on AWS. Earlier this year, Automation Anywhere also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a program for AWS Partners that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

"We have long benefited from the cloud-native automation solutions offered by Automation Anywhere and powered by AWS, and we're pleased how they've helped transform our business over the years," said Dev Gulati, Head of Automation, Columbia Sportswear Company. "We're excited for the potential of this expanded collaboration and the opportunities it unlocks for us to utilize the power of generative AI and automation to grow our business."

In June 2023, Automation Anywhere announced participation in the Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart program, a developer portal that provides pre-trained, open-source models, algorithms, and solutions for a wide range of problem types to help companies get started with machine learning, to bring intelligent automation and generative AI innovations to market. Automation Anywhere continues to work with AWS to build and deploy generative AI powered solutions in customer experience, document processing and contact center intelligence using Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock and other AWS AI/ML services, further strengthening the go-to-market relationship.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at http://www.automationanywhere.com/ .

Engage with Automation Anywhere

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541440/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.