Automation Anywhere Announces Winners of its 2023 Global Partner of the Year Awards

News provided by

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 23:55 ET

Global partners recognized for enabling organizations to accelerate intelligent automation transformations

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization, today announced the winners of its Global Partner of the Year Awards that were presented this week at the company's annual Partner Summit.

The annual awards recognize Automation Anywhere partners that have demonstrated excellence and commitment to customer success, innovative solution development, and deep investments in building technical expertise to support customers. Awards were presented to partners in the North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), India and Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) regions.

"On behalf of Automation Anywhere, I congratulate each of our 2023 partner winners for their dedication to setting a new standard for customer success," said Ben Yerushalmi, senior vice president, Global Alliances & Channels, Automation Anywhere. "We are at the precipice of a tectonic shift in the way our customers work and leverage technology with the combination of generative AI and automation. I look forward to continuing these partnerships to deliver innovation and digital transformation to our joint customers."

Partner award categories and winners include:

  • Pinnacle Partner of the Year – Awarded to a partner with the highest new and upsell bookings, commitment to achieving status in the Pinnacle Partner Program and dedication to being an Automation Anywhere partner.
    • Winner: HCLTech
  • Growth Partner of the Year – Awarded to partners with the greatest revenue growth year over year.
    • Global Winner: HCLTech
    • North America Winner: Novatio
    • Europe, Middle East Africa Winner: TNP Consultants
  • Innovation Solutions Partner of the Year – Awarded to a partner that has implemented an exceptional use case or built creative solutions using any of the new products announced at Imagine 2022 or generative AI.
    • North America Winner: Cognizant
    • Latin America Winner: Emergys
    • Europe, Middle East Africa Winner: Niico
    • India Winner: CTD Techs
    • Asia Pacific and Japan Winner: SoftBank
  • Automation Evangelist Partner of the Year – Awarded to a partner that demonstrates exceptional efforts to evangelize intelligent automation within organizations and beyond.
    • North America Winner: Presidio
    • Latin America Winner: Bayteq
    • Europe, Middle East Africa Winner: Wipro
    • India Winner: KPMG
    • Asia Pacific and Japan Winner: DXC
  • One Team One Goal Partner of the Year – Partner that has demonstrated exceptional teamwork and dedication to its partnership with Automation Anywhere.
    • North America Winner: Novatio
    • Latin America Winner: EY
    • Europe, Middle East Africa Winner: Shiny Blue Box
    • India Winner: Protiviti
    • Asia Pacific and Japan Winner: EY
  • Social Impact Partner of the Year – Celebrates a partner who is using intelligent automation products or services for the greater good, whether it be through the betterment of society, ethics, or social impact.
    • Winner: Sapphire Systems
    • Winner: PeopleShores
    • Winner: Viaflow
  • Rising Star Partner of the Year – Awarded to a new partner that shows exceptional promise or that has made an immediate impact in their short time as a partner.
    • North America Winner: Lydonia Technologies
    • Latin America Winner: Trycore
    • Europe, Middle East Africa Winner: Niico
    • India Winner: MySoft Labs
    • Asia Pacific and Japan Winner: Chartertech
  • Community Partner of the Year – Awards individuals with the highest engagement within the Automation Anywhere Community.
    • The Pathfinder Community Partnership Award Winner: Jim Frost, R-Path Automation
    • Top Forum Contributor Award Winner: Padmakumar Chendrani, GBM Miami Direct, Inc.
  • Technology Partner of the Year – Awarded to the partner with the greatest depth & breadth of integration to Automation Anywhere and the highest revenue in FY22.
    • Winner: Google Cloud
  • Top BPO Partner of the Year – Awarded to the top performing BPO partner that has shown significant growth and investment in creating a wide depth and breadth of use cases to scale automation within enterprises.
    • Winner: Accenture

To learn more about program resources and benefits, or to become a partner, visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/resources/partners.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

Engage with Automation Anywhere

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541440/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Also from this source

Automation Anywhere nommée Leader du Quadrant™ magique de Gartner® pour l'automatisation en 2023

Automation Anywhere wird als Vorreiter im 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Automation ausgezeichnet

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.