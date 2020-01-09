Automation Anywhere Appoints Industry Veteran Yousuf Khan as Chief Information Officer

"Yousuf is a creative and innovative leader and his skills complement the talents of our IT leadership team as we build the systems and processes to support our vision of the Digital Workforce and building a robust enterprise business," said Clyde Hosein, Chief Financial Officer, Automation Anywhere. "In a world of rapidly changing technology, his industry knowledge, leadership and vision will play a fundamental role at Automation Anywhere as we continue to work towards our goal of helping organizations use automation to unchain human potential."

Prior to Automation Anywhere, Mr. Khan served as CIO and Vice President of Customer Success at Moveworks. Prior to this, Mr. Khan was the CIO of Pure Storage where he joined as the company's first CIO and was part of the leadership team that led the company through its IPO and international growth. Before Pure Storage, Mr. Khan was part of the leadership team of Qualys, where he also served as the company's first CIO, leading all IT including business applications, product integration, sales operations and security.

To learn more about current career opportunities at Automation Anywhere visit https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/careers

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots – digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, improved customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. With offices in more than 40 countries and a global network of 1,200 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 1.7 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

