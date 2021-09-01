Automation Anywhere Appoints New Channel Chief to Accelerate Global Partner Success

Yerushalmi joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he spent the last seven years building and leading alliance teams globally. His expertise included driving partner and program strategy, go-to-market initiatives, demand generation, and enablement programs designed to grow capability, capacity, and competency in the channel with a focus on new product launches and strategic acquisitions.

"Ben's leadership in the channel will help transform our global partner program to fuel worldwide expansion, build industry-focused automation solutions, while at the same time, enable our customers to accelerate their shift to cloud RPA to increase business resiliency," said Chris Riley, chief revenue officer at Automation Anywhere. "Ben's veteran experience will also help supercharge our partner ecosystem, capacity, and solutions as we enter our next phase of growth."

"The partner ecosystem is critical to enabling our customers to adopt and scale intelligent automation, freeing up knowledge workers to focus on innovation and ultimately improving and transforming the way we work," Yerushalmi said. "Automation Anywhere is leading this journey with the world's only cloud-native, AI-powered RPA platform and I look forward to helping our partners and customers uncover the power of RPA to unleash human potential."

At Salesforce, Ben most recently led the Global Digital 360 Cloud Alliances team focused on products and solutions driving digital transformation in today's rapidly changing market. He also served as the board observer for two of Salesforce's strategic investment portfolio companies, led the global PwC alliance, managed Salesforce's AMER Portfolio PAM team, and built the company's Strategic Marketing Cloud Alliances Program.

Prior to Salesforce, he also built and led a variety of teams at Oracle and Siebel, most recently in Oracle's Global System Integrator (SI) Marketing Cloud Alliances business and Oracle's CRM On-Demand Partner Program.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .



