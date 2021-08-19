Automation Anywhere Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Cloud RPA Growth

"Anna is joining Automation Anywhere at a transformative point, as we build on our proven cloud strategy, while helping the Automation Anywhere brand inspire business leaders in every industry," said Mike Micucci, chief operating officer at Automation Anywhere. "Anna's experience at scaling cloud businesses will play an instrumental role as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Every company is racing to modernize customer and employee experience with automation and AI," said Rosenman. "Automation Anywhere is the only company that helps business leaders automate, optimize and scale – all in the cloud. As chief marketing officer, I look forward to helping leaders in every industry discover what they will automate next."

During Rosenman's 10-year career at Salesforce, she served as senior vice president of marketing where she was responsible for all aspects of marketing for Commerce Cloud. She also launched several product lines, including Experience Cloud, Salesforce CMS, Analytics Cloud, and was an early member of the Chatter team, instrumental at driving adoption across thousands of businesses.

Prior to Salesforce, she worked in strategy consulting at Oliver Wyman, specializing in financial services. She holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and a master's degree in business administration from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Automation Anywhere ranks as the world's top public cloud RPA platform, with 54% market share, more than all other competitors combined,1 according to global research firm IDC — and its Automation 360 platform, architected from the ground up to be cloud-native, means customers can scale faster without downtime or costly upgrades.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

