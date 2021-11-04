Automation Anywhere Appoints New Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Cloud-Native Automation Solutions

Kuruganti joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he spent the last 15 years, most recently as senior vice president and general manager of the Experience Cloud business unit. His expertise includes building cloud-first digital platforms, including customer and partner portals, commerce storefronts, websites, mobile apps, and other omnichannel digital experiences. During Adi's tenure at Salesforce, his team helped build vaccine management, contract tracing, and solutions that powered other digital transformation initiatives for customers around the world.

"Adi's deep cloud expertise will accelerate our market leading cloud-native, AI-powered automation solutions," said Mike Micucci, chief operating officer at Automation Anywhere. "I'm thrilled to have Adi on board as we fast-track innovation for new and existing customers."

"During the pandemic, organizations accelerated their digital transformation initiatives as employees and customers transitioned to a hybrid work-from-anywhere model," Kuruganti said. "Cloud-native intelligent automation became the critical technology powering this change. Automation Anywhere is the leader in cloud-based automation and I am excited to empower our customers with new, innovative automation solutions that unlock human potential and transform the way we work."

