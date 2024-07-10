Automation Anywhere Appoints New Chief Sales Officer to Drive Continued Growth Amid AI-powered Automation Boom

Seasoned sales executive Jeff Tworek to spearhead strategy to guide customers with their automation needs, grow revenue and expand global market share in AI-powered automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a leader in AI-powered automation, today announced it appointed Jeff Tworek as Chief Sales Officer. Tworek brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and a wealth of enterprise software and high-growth experience that will help drive Automation Anywhere's global sales strategies and AI-powered automation market penetration.

"Jeff joins Automation Anywhere at an exciting and pivotal time, as we revolutionize the process automation landscape with innovative AI-powered automation solutions that help companies transform their business," said Ankur Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Automation Anywhere. "Jeff's exceptional leadership and expertise will be instrumental to accelerate our customers' transformation journeys and help them automate the impossible."

Tworek joins the company from Megaport, Inc. where he served as Chief Revenue Officer, leading company growth and scale initiatives. Prior to Megaport, Tworek led growth strategies and execution as Chief Revenue Officer at Contrast Security and led revenue growth efforts at Akamai Technologies, where he was instrumental in scaling the company from $40M to more than $3.5B in revenue. His extensive experience spans the tech sector, with other past leadership roles at EMC, Indigo (now HP), and Eastman Kodak.

"I am thrilled to join Automation Anywhere at this transformative moment for the company and industry with the power of AI," said Tworek. "I look forward to helping our customers harness the full potential of Automation Anywhere's AI-powered automation solutions, enabling them to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and significant cost savings."

Tworek's appointment comes at a time of significant growth opportunity for the company, following the recent launch of its AI + Automation Enterprise System and new AI Agents to optimize process workflows. As organizations seek to leverage these advanced capabilities to enable large productivity gains and boost business impact, Tworek's leadership in enterprise sales strategy and market expansion will be crucial in guiding customers in this new era of AI-powered automation.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in AI-powered process automation that puts AI to work across organizations. The company's Automation Success Platform is powered with specialized AI, generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through AI-powered automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com.

