Automation Anywhere Appoints Sumit Johar as the Company's Chief Information Officer

"I'm excited for Sumit to join our global executive team as we continue to work to accelerate our Digital Workforce journey by implementing cloud RPA internally across multiple systems and business processes," said James Budge, Chief Financial Officer, Automation Anywhere. "His deep industry knowledge will be extremely valuable to us as he and his team maximize internal use of our Automation 360 platform, by providing a customer perspective to our product teams on how we can further improve the platform."

"I look forward to leading the effort to ensure Automation Anywhere has the IT infrastructure and business applications it needs to expand its leadership in the cloud RPA market," said Sumit Johar, Chief Information Officer, Automaton Anywhere. "At the same time, as the internal 'first customer' for Automation Anywhere's cloud-native RPA platform, I am eager to use the platform to automate manual, repetitive tasks at Automation Anywhere, and free our employees to solve more creative, higher order business challenges."

Prior to joining Automation Anywhere, Johar served as CIO at MobileIron. Previously, he led Enterprise Applications at TIBCO Software and prior to TIBCO, he held various management level positions at Wipro Technologies and Infosys.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

