Automation Anywhere Appoints Two Industry Veterans to its Global Leadership Team

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced the appointment of industry veterans Stephen DeWitt as its first Chief Strategy Officer and Riadh Dridi as Chief Marketing Officer.

The C-suite expansion will play a critical role in building the company's global brand and supporting its next wave of global expansion. In the last year, Automation Anywhere has increased its customer entities to more than 3,000, doubled its workforce to more than 2,300 and expanded its global footprint to more than 40 offices.

"This year, we have achieved the most significant growth in Automation Anywhere history – adding new employees, customers and countries at supersonic speed as organizations realize the tremendous value of our industry-leading RPA platform," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder at Automation Anywhere. "I am thrilled to add such incredible expertise to our executive bench to build upon this momentum and usher in a new chapter for intelligent automation."

Mr. DeWitt brings extensive experience building startups from inception to scale in this newly created role. He has served as a senior executive for market leaders HP, Cisco, Symantec, and Sun. Previously, he was CEO of New York-based WorkMarket, acquired by ADP in 2018. As Automation Anywhere's Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. DeWitt will oversee internal corporate strategy, operational excellence and help expand external relationships with investors, strategic partners and customers.

Mr. Dridi brings more 20 years of marketing, product management, category creation and sales experience with industry-leading enterprise technology providers, VMware and HP. He joins Automation Anywhere from RingCentral, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his role as Automation Anywhere's CMO, Mr. Dridi will lead the company's strategy and execution of marketing efforts to expand Automation Anywhere's global reach.

