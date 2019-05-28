Automation Anywhere CEO and Co-founder Mihir Shukla Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Finalist in Northern California

Under Mihir Shukla's leadership, Automation Anywhere pioneered the concept of an intelligent digital workforce, where employees work alongside machines to do more meaningful work, combining sophisticated RPA, artificial intelligence (AI) and embedded analytic technologies to drive unconstrained productivity and innovation, lower operating costs and improve overall employee satisfaction. The company now offers one of the RPA industry's most widely deployed solutions, with more than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands using the company's intelligent RPA platform, and expects to deploy more than three million bots by 2020, a 200 percent increase from today 1 .

"It's an incredible honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award, and it's a testament to the dedication and vision of our entire team as we have worked tirelessly over the past 15 years to help create and establish an entirely new category," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder, Automation Anywhere. "Today, the automation industry represents a $100 billion market opportunity and our mission to eliminate all mundane, repetitive tasks from the human enterprise is now within reach, as global organizations realize the potential of this transformative technology to usher in the next era of work."

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. To learn more about the Northern California program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/norcal. Join the conversation on social media by following us @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYNorCal.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In Northern California, local sponsors include Solomon Edwards and Woodruff Sawyer.

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us at ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth.

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

