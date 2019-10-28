Automation Anywhere Expands Operations in the Greater Chinese Region

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today that the company has expanded operations into the Greater China Region (GCR) with the opening of several regional offices, and the appointment of a president of GCR who is leading growth across the region.

Chern-Yue Boey, a member of Automation Anywhere's leadership team since January, has been appointed president and general manager of the GCR. Under his leadership, the company in now operating in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen to deliver sales, marketing, training, and customer support.

Boey joined Automation Anywhere from Splunk, where he served as vice president for Japan and the Asia Pacific region. Previous to Splunk, Boey was a vice president for Symantec across GCR and the Asia Pacific region, and also held various leadership positions at Oracle in Asia.

Additional appointments include Simon Tai, who has been named managing director for Hong Kong and Macau for Automation Anywhere; Jeffery Yan, managing director for China; Celine Fu, managing director for Taiwan, and Jack Yang, senior director for Strategic Partnerships in GCR.

Automation adoption has seen a steady increase in China as a way to offset an era of population decline across the region. Automation Anywhere pioneered the concept of an intelligent digital workforce, where employees work alongside software bots to help drive unconstrained productivity and innovation, lower operating costs, and improve overall employee satisfaction.

"Boey is an experienced business executive, and I am excited to have him lead our sales, marketing, and technical teams across the Greater China Region. As more organizations realize the benefits of RPA and intelligent automation, they are looking to Automation Anywhere and our broad network of partners to help businesses implement this technology," said Adrian Jones, executive vice president for Automation Anywhere in Asia Pacific and Japan. "With Boey at the helm for the Greater China Region, Automation Anywhere will be invaluable to our customers, helping them to harness cutting-edge automation and AI to usher in the workforce of the future."

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 3,500 customer entities and 1,900 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com

