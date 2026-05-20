Automation Anywhere Launches Pre-Built Solutions to Automate Entire Departments, Starting with IT and Finance

Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance combine AI agents, process intelligence, KPIs, controls, connectors, and customized three-year roadmaps to help enterprises move from isolated automation becoming autonomous enterprises.

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Imagine today, Automation Anywhere announced Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance, new pre-built solutions for the Autonomous Enterprise — where people, AI agents, automation, and systems work together to run business processes with built-in governance, measurable outcomes, and less manual work.

The launch addresses a growing challenge for enterprise leaders: moving AI beyond isolated tasks and pilots into full business functions. Built with enterprise IT and finance leaders and informed by Automation Anywhere process intelligence from 22 industries, these solutions are designed around how enterprise IT and finance organizations actually run — coordinating people, systems, workflows, approvals, and AI agents into unified, AI-driven operations.

"Enterprises do not need more isolated AI experiments. They need a practical path to run core functions with greater autonomy, control, and measurable value," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Board Chairman of Automation Anywhere. "Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance give leaders a faster starting point with pre-built agents, process intelligence, controls, and roadmaps designed for how their functions actually run."

Autonomous IT

Autonomous IT is an AI-enabled solution for the Office of the CIO that brings together IT systems, processes, and governance to make the function run autonomously. It is designed to support core functions — including ITSM, CloudOps, Security Operations, Compliance, IAM, FinOps, and Service Continuity — through a combination of AI agents, automation, and human oversight for exception-based decision-making.

With more than 45 AI agents to support 70+ tasks and processes across 10+ IT sub-functions, with built-in KPIs, governance controls, and integrations across enterprise IT and cloud platforms, Autonomous IT is designed to enable:

Improve resolution times

Enhance operational efficiency

Enable technical talent to focus more on higher-value activities such as innovation and governance

Help teams reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Increase automation coverage across common IT workflows

Improve incident response

Streamline security triage

Increase automation across IT operations workflows

Autonomous Finance

Autonomous Finance is an AI-enabled solution for the Office of the CFO that brings together finance processes, systems, and controls into a more unified model. It is designed to support core functions — including Quote-to-Cash, Procure-to-Pay, Record-to-Report, FP&A, Treasury, Payroll, Tax, and Controls — through a combination of AI agents, automation, and human oversight for exception-based decision-making.

In accounts payable alone, organizations can achieve over 90% straight-through processing, reducing manual effort, accelerating cycle times, and delivering millions in annual savings while strengthening financial controls.

For Oasis Investment, part of the Al Shirawi Group, Automation Anywhere helped centralize finance workflows across 52 companies, improving governance, auditability, and operational efficiency as transaction volumes grew.

"Finance operations cannot scale when critical workflows depend on manual handoffs and individual knowledge," said Rajat Sood, Program Manager at Oasis Investment. "Automation Anywhere helped us build a more governed, visible, and scalable foundation so our teams can support growth with greater control."

With a library of more than 55 AI agents to support 100+ tasks and processes across 10+ finance sub-functions, with built-in KPIs, governance controls, and ERP integrations, Autonomous Finance drives measurable gains across finance operations, improving:

Days sales outstanding (DSO)

Touchless invoice processing

Invoice accuracy

Close cycle times

Autonomous Finance and Autonomous IT are part of Automation Anywhere's suite of pre-built solutions for automating enterprise functions that also include Customer Support, HR, Service Desk, Banking, Supply Chain.

Availability

Autonomous IT and Autonomous Finance are available now.

Automation Anywhere has been committed to defining the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation for over 20 years. The company enables this future through its leading Agentic Process Automation (APA) System for IT leaders and developers as well as purpose-built agentic solutions for business leaders in finance, customer service, IT and HR. Learn more at automationanywhere.com.

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SOURCE Automation Anywhere