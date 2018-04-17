Automation Anywhere Increases Investment in India, Opens New Facility in Bengaluru

India has been one of Automation Anywhere's core growth markets and the company will continue to aggressively hire people responsible for partner success, sales, solutions architecture, training, support, customer service and marketing at the new Bengaluru facility. The company has not only identified India as a leading growth market, but also as the country possessing the largest engineering talent pool to serve global customers.

Demand for RPA solutions in India has increased exponentially over the last few years due to significant adoption by GICs, financial institutions, telecom service providers, technology and manufacturing companies. Automation Anywhere expects its extraordinary growth momentum to continue as it invests in a technology ecosystem which has a rich talent pool, robust training programs and a strong partner network.

"We are witnessing India emerging as the automation hub for the world similar to the explosive evolution of IT which took place over the last few decades. The market potential in the country is immense, from both a business growth and talent perspective," said Ankur Kothari, Chief Revenue Office and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. The country has witnessed enormous economic progress in the last decade, transforming Indian enterprises to world class levels. MNCs worldwide view India as an automation center where the available talent is second to none.

"As Robotic Process Automation continues its rapid adoption at enterprise organizations, we see India driving this trend worldwide. India is already the largest development center for us and we expect this to only accelerate through 2020."

Automation Anywhere is the robotic process automation market leader with over 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide. Its exponential growth over the past 12 months is the result of the significant investments it has made in their global customer success program, product innovation, market education and a large partner network with more than 100 global advisories, resellers and system integrators. The company gained 396 new enterprise customers in 2017, resulting in an upsell growth rate of 411 percent in total business in the second half of 2017 compared with the second half of 2016.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 1,000 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-anywhere-increases-investment-in-india-opens-new-facility-in-bengaluru-300631811.html

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

