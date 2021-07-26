Automation Anywhere Launches 2021 Bot Games to Stimulate RPA Ingenuity

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for the 2021 Bot Games, the RPA industry's premier event for developers of all experience levels.

Centered around the theme of Returning to a Better, More Creative Workplace, the global, month-long, free virtual event offers RPA developers – from citizen to expert developers - an opportunity to improve their bot building proficiencies, build relationships with other members of the automation community, and develop innovative and resourceful automation that eliminates manual, repetitive tasks. It includes a hackathon, where they can win up to $5,000 USD in cash and other prizes, and weekly challenges, called Bot Wars.

"As more employees start to make their way back to the office, we are challenging developers to build bots to make workplaces more productive through RPA," said Micah Smith, Director of Developer Evangelism at Automation Anywhere. "We are launching a festival-like experience, to help RPA developers get inspired from new uses of automation, engage with other developers from around the world, and refine their skills by developing bots that free employees to focus on more creative work."

Bot Games commences July 26, 2021 with open registration for the hackathon. Participants can create or join teams to build bots which address themes also presented in the weekly challenges. Then, starting August 2, 2021, Bot Wars weekly challenges launch on Mondays, with community-led content from our A-Lister developer experts every Tuesday, help sessions on Wednesdays, challenge tutorials on Thursdays, and Bot Store package highlights and a livestream recap of the week's challenge activities every Friday.

Participants will be provided with a temporary Automation 360 Cloud software license at no cost to build their bots.

Submissions for the hackathon are due August 31, 2021. Several executive and technical experts from Automation Anywhere, along with various RPA experts from the Automation Anywhere developer community, will judge bots submitted. The top three entries - plus several additional awards for innovative use of automation - will be recognized. Winners will be announced on September 13, 2021, with winners and runner ups receiving cash and other prizes.

To register for the Bot Games, visit: https://developer.automationanywhere.com/botgames

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only cloud-native and web-based automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics, yielding significantly lower TCO, higher security, and faster scalability than legacy monolithic platforms. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

