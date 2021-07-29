Automation Anywhere Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Robotic Process Automation for Third Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Gartner, Inc. has named it a Leader in the July 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for the third consecutive year.

Automation Anywhere is one of 18 vendors assessed for the third time in Gartner's evaluation of the fast-growing RPA market, and has once again been positioned furthest for completeness of vision within the Leaders Quadrant for 2021.

Over the past year, Automation Anywhere has accomplished substantial growth and platform advances, which includes launching the industry's only cloud-native, AI-powered, Automation 360 enterprise automation platform; bringing consumer experiences to the enterprise through the AARI bot-to-human interface that simplifies everyday tasks; and a partnership with Google Cloud.

The company was named a Leader in both 2019 and 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for RPA.

"RPA has gained incredible traction across all industries over the past year and is showing no signs of slowing down as organizations quickly implement RPA and AI to automate highly repetitive, routine tasks to improve employee and customer satisfaction," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere. "Our customers are embracing the power of intelligent automation and the flexibility of the cloud, and we will continue to innovate technology that makes work more human. That's why we are honored to be recognized for the third straight year as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for RPA."

According to Gartner, "the RPA software market grew 38.9% in 2020 to $1.9 billion and held its position as the fastest-growing segment in the enterprise software market."1

A complimentary copy of the Gartner, Inc. July 2021 "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" research report is available here.

1 Gartner, Inc. Market Share Analysis: Robotic Process Automation, Worldwide, 2020; Published 26 May 2021; By Analysts Fabrizio Biscotti, Cathy Tornbohm, Arthur Villa, Et Al.

