Automation Anywhere Paves Path to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), today announced a deeper integration with Microsoft to bring the industry's first and only web-based and cloud native RPA platform to customers in the Azure cloud.

A collaboration between the two companies will enable organizations worldwide to access, Automation Anywhere Enterprise A2019 from Azure, simplifying their entry in to RPA from anywhere, at any time, allowing thousands of new users to improve business processes with intelligent automation.

Earlier this year, the two companies announced a collaboration to advance the adoption of RPA to provide a scalable, secure and reliable way to manage customer migrations to the cloud for companies globally. As its preferred cloud provider, Automation Anywhere and its customers are able to now host the company's RPA platform on either Azure, on-premises, or in a public or private cloud to help drive productivity, increase innovation and boost ROI.

"More organizations than ever before are seeing incredible benefits from their RPA implementations allowing them to become more competitive, productive and reduce costs – all by freeing up employees to focus on what they do best – to be creative and innovate," said Peter Meechan, chief corporate development officer, Automation Anywhere. "Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft will enable more organizations to achieve these advantages, much faster."

Lila Tretikov, Corporate Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Mixed Reality, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're excited that Automation Anywhere is using the power of Azure AI to usher in the future of work. Automation Anywhere's approach aligns with ours, which is to infuse data and intelligent automation into our product portfolio."

Automation Anywhere helped pioneer the concept of an intelligent digital workforce, which leverages software bots that work side-by-side with employees to automate repetitive tasks and processes.

The expanded collaboration with Microsoft will provide the following customer benefits:

Expand mutual artificial intelligence (AI) offerings with the combination of Automation Anywhere's IQ Bot with Azure Cognitive Services to intelligently digitize, extract and process unstructured data hidden in electronic documents

Advance business user productivity by running and managing Automation Anywhere bots directly within Microsoft Excel for improved user experience

Use software bots to automate complex business processes and provide deep integrated capabilities with Microsoft products, including Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams with a single click enabling ease of use

Accelerate time to value by using more than 150 pre-built Microsoft bots from the Automation Anywhere Bot Store to complete automation projects faster

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series Bot Visions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which the world's leading organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 3,500 customer entities and 1,900 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

