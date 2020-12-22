Automation Anywhere Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Robotic Process Automation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc. a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it was named a Customers' Choice in the December 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Robotics Process Automation. Automation Anywhere is the industry's only web-based, cloud-native intelligent automation platform. Gartner defines "RPA as tools that perform "if, then, else" statements on structured data, typically using a combination of user interface (UI) interactions or by connecting to APIs to drive client servers, mainframes or HTML code. An RPA tool operates by mapping a process in the RPA tool language for the software "robot" to follow, with runtime allocated to execute the script by a control dashboard."

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using a product or service. Automation Anywhere is one of only three qualifying vendors in the RPA market to have met all requirements and be acknowledged as a Customers' Choice for RPA.

Gartner also named Automation Anywhere a Leader in the July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation and positioned the Company furthest for completeness of vision within the Leaders quadrant this year.

Automation Anywhere has achieved significant innovation over the last year, which includes launching its award-winning RPA platform, Enterprise A2019 as well as introducing AARI (Automation Anywhere Robotic Interface) – a smart digital assistant designed for a new era of work that brings consumer experiences to the enterprise. AARI also makes it easy for anyone within an organization to automate day-to-day business tasks, connecting people and processes across the entire organization.

Additionally, the company unveiled the world's first integrated process discovery solution, Discovery Bot, and the first RPA-as-a-Service solution.

"We believe this recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing intelligent automation - providing customers with industry-leading AI and cloud offerings, while at the same time unleashing human potential to drive companies forward," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice. As we progress in this new future of work, we remain vigilant in the kind of innovation that ensures business resiliency for our customers and the broader community."

To download the report, please visit: https://www.automationanywhere.com/lp/gartner-voice-of-customer

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with intelligent software bots – AI-powered digital workers that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains, optimized customer experience and more engaged employees. The company offers the world's only web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics to help organizations rapidly start and scale their automation journey from the front office to the back office to every office. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,100 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.6 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

