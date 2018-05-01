Automation Anywhere to Host First Bot Games for RPA Developers and Program Owners

The agenda includes a live bot building competition as well as a competition where select developers will present pre-built bots to a panel of judges. The event also includes an interactive bot resiliency workshop, a game-show themed competition, cocktail reception and other activities. Multiple prizes will be awarded, and winning bots may be featured in the new Automation Anywhere Bot Store. Bot Store is the world's first online marketplace for off-the-shelf, plug-n-play software bots that accelerate business process automation.

"With the rapid expansion of automation programs across industries and countries, the time is right to bring together developers and RPA program owners to learn how to build and scale automation programs for maximum impact," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, Senior VP, Products and Engineering at Automation Anywhere. "I look forward to witnessing the energy, creativity and value that a group of experienced professionals can stir up in just one day and I am confident they will energize automation programs in their enterprises with their learnings from Bot Games."

Participation in Bot Games is free for qualified attendees – to apply, visit here.

Imagine New York

After Bot Games, Automation Anywhere will host Imagine New York on May 30-31, 2018 at the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel. Automation Anywhere customers can view the Imagine agenda and register for the experience here.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 1,000 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com.



