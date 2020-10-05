Automation Anywhere Unveils Industry-First RPA Solution at Innovation Day

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), kicks off Innovation Day – its online virtual event on October 7 — featuring new, breakthrough intelligent automation for the future of work.

WHAT: Innovation Day opens with a 10 a.m. PDT keynote from Automation Anywhere CEO and Co-founder, Mihir Shukla. Visit the Innovation Day schedule to learn more.

WHO: Automation Anywhere customers and industry experts demonstrate intelligent automation solutions, host product sessions and showcase advancements in RPA, AI and cloud computing.

WHY: Be the first to learn about groundbreaking RPA technology and accelerate your organization's digital transformation journey.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. PDT (check start times for your specific time zone)

WHERE: To register for the virtual event: https://innovation-day.automationanywhere.com/

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series: https://www.automationanywhere.com/rpa-webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), empowering customers to automate end-to-end business processes with software bots that perform repetitive and manual tasks, resulting in dramatic productivity gains and business resiliency with less than one-year payback, on average. The company offers the industry's leading web-based and cloud-native intelligent automation platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics right out of the box, to help organizations rapidly start and scale their process automation journey. Its Bot Store is the world's first and largest marketplace with more than 1,000 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions. With a global network of 2,000 partners, Automation Anywhere has deployed over 2.4 million bots to support some of the world's largest enterprises across all industries. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

AUTOMATION ANYWHERE is a trademark/service mark or registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc.in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Automation Anywhere

Related Links

http://www.automationanywhere.com

