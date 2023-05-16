Automation Anywhere Wins Three 2023 Globee® Awards for Offering Best-in-Class Customer Service with Intelligent Automation

Automation Anywhere's customer support team collects its third industry recognition this year at the 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, and Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced its customer support department has been named a winner of three Globee® Awards in the 10th Annual Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service and Operations. The company won a Grand Globee for Overall Excellence Across Categories, a Gold Globee for Customer Service Department of the Year and a Gold Globee for Best Use of Technology.

Automation Anywhere was recognized for its overall excellence in enhancing the customer experience with intelligent automation and proactive support to drive greater efficiency, faster resolution times and unparalleled support for customers.

"We are honored that Automation Anywhere's customer support team has received multiple industry recognitions from the Globee® Awards, including the prestigious Grand Globee Award," said Pankaj Bhardwaj, senior vice president of customer support at Automation Anywhere. "This recognition validates our commitment to providing superior customer service through cutting-edge innovations to deliver world-class service and solutions to our customers."

The Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service and Operations aim to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding performance demonstrated by organizations. It is open to entities of all sizes across diverse industries, including startups, small, medium, and large corporations, and government and non-profit organizations.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Globee Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service and Operations," said San Madan, president of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, dedication, and innovative strategies have set the standard for excellence in your field. You deserve this recognition for your outstanding achievements and contributions to your industry. We are inspired by your commitment to raising the bar and driving success, and we can't wait to see what you will accomplish next."

These accomplishments are the third honor for Automation Anywhere's customer service team this year. The department was recently recognized by the Business Intelligence Group and the Stevie Awards for excellent service delivery to its customers.

