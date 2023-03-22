Automation Anywhere wins Two Stevie® Awards for Excelling in Sales and Customer Service with Intelligent Automation

Automation Anywhere's innovative intelligent automation technology recognized for increasing efficiency in its customer service department

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced it has been presented with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best Use of Technology in Customer Service category and a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category as part of the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Automation Anywhere's customer service department is powered by its own intelligent automation technology that drives greater efficiency by automating mundane manual tasks for call center representatives. After deploying digital coworkers, Automation Anywhere achieved a 55 percent reduction in call center escalations, and a 24 percent reduction in average resolution time.

"We believe this recognition is testament to our unrelenting focus on utilizing technology to empower every customer and every employee with more time to solve problems and drive business success," said Pankaj Bhardwaj, Senior Vice President of Customer Support at Automation Anywhere. "This is another example of how we are freeing our own people from mundane tasks so they can reach their full human potential. These outstanding results are possible with the contributions from the entire Automation Anywhere team that worked tirelessly to execute this efficient service delivery to our customers."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry in 49 nations and territories were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com. Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other parties' marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541440/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Automation Anywhere, Inc.