Automation Anywhere's Customer Support Website Recognized as a 2023 Best Support Website by Association of Support Professionals

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization, today announced that its award-winning customer support website has been named a 2023 Best Support Website by the Association of Support Professionals (ASP).

Automation Anywhere's customer support website, designed to provide the best possible experience for its customers, was recognized for its innovation over the last year for leveraging advanced search, personalization, and engagement features to help customers find the correct information and solutions they need quickly and easily.

"Our support site is a result of our technical expertise, ongoing innovation, and a reflection of our customer-centric culture. We constantly listen to our customers' feedback, research their needs, and measure outcomes aiming for excellence," said Pankaj Bhardwaj, senior vice president of customer support at Automation Anywhere. "None of this would be possible without our support team's hard work and dedication. I want to thank each and every one of them for their contributions in the form of ideas, articles, and improvements."

ASP has held this competition for over 20 years, adjusting requirements and raising the bar with ever-evolving technology and user expectations. Every site entered is evaluated and scored by five independent judges across various criteria to determine the winners.

These accomplishments are the fourth honor for Automation Anywhere's customer service team this year. The department was recently recognized by the Business Intelligence Group, the Stevie Awards, and the Globee Awards for excellent customer service delivery.

About Automation Anywhere 

Automation Anywhere is the leader in intelligent automation solutions that put AI to work across every aspect of an organization. The company's Automation Success Platform is infused with generative AI and offers process discovery, RPA, end-to-end process orchestration, document processing, and analytics, with a security and governance-first approach. Automation Anywhere empowers organizations worldwide to unleash productivity gains, drive innovation, improve customer service and accelerate business growth. The company is guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through intelligent automation. Learn more at http://www.automationanywhere.com/.

