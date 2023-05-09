Automation Anywhere's Nancy Hauge Honored with HRO Today's 2023 CHRO of the Year Innovation Award

Automation Anywhere's Chief People Experience Officer recognized for transforming human resources with intelligent automation, saving employees over 14,000 manual work hours

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, the #1 leader in cloud-native intelligent automation, today announced that the company's Chief People Experience Officer, Nancy Hauge, was awarded the 2023 CHRO of the Year Innovation Award at the HRO Today Awards Gala on May 4.

The CHRO of the Year Awards honors chief HR officers who have made significant impacts on their organizations and communities by driving workforce initiatives, demonstrating excellence in employee engagement and retention, and taking risks. Hauge was honored for her work in deploying Automation Anywhere's own technology, intelligent automation, to streamline talent assessment, improve employee engagement, streamline hiring and onboarding processes, reduce errors, and ensure compliance. This is the first time Innovation has been recognized with an award by HRO Today.

"This award is a testament to all our extraordinary teammates at Automation Anywhere. They inspire us to innovate to serve them better." Hauge said. "As we navigate the rapidly changing workplace, it is essential that we put our people first and empower employees with new technologies like intelligent automation to benefit their daily work, well-being, and career growth. We believe every organization can benefit from this approach, and we are committed to sharing our knowledge and expertise to help shape the future of work with our partners and customers in a positive way."

Under Hauge's leadership, employees use digital coworkers internally to handle key HR functions like onboarding, data audit, compliance, compensation analysis, and talent reviews. This has resulted in saving HR employees over 14,000 manual work hours, an 88% reduction in processing time, and over $1M in cost avoidance. Hauge has also encouraged her team to use software bots in other capacities like recognizing work anniversaries, celebrating birthdays, and supporting career progression.

This prestigious award comes on the heels of several other industry recognitions for Hauge. She was recognized by HR Leadership as one of the Top 100 HR Tech Influencers for 2021, by HRO Today as a Leader of Distinction in North America in 2019. She is also a recipient of the "Stevie Awards" for women in high tech and was named by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the "100 Women of Influence" in Silicon Valley.

To learn more, visit https://www.hrotoday.com/2023-chro-of-the-year-awards/

