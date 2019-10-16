Automation Anywhere's Rashim Mogha Named 'Woman of the Year' at 2019 Women in IT Awards

Mogha was selected out of more than 300 nominees for her efforts to bring more diversity to the technology industry and prepare the workforce for the future of automation. As a global leader for education products at AAU, Mogha oversees the company's curriculum and certification division, which has trained more than 350,000 developers, business analysts, partners and students in RPA – and within the next five years, anticipates certifying more than one million individuals for the future of work.

A keynote speaker, published author of a #1 Amazon best-seller "Fast-Track Your Leadership Career," and women in tech evangelist, Mogha empowers women globally to create successful leadership careers, sharing her perspective on leadership, innovation, skills development and enablement strategy. She also founded eWOW, empowered Women of the World, an intellectual platform to help women advance their technical and leadership skills.

"It's such an honor to be recognized by the Women in IT Awards Silicon Valley, an organization championing one of the most pressing issues facing the technology industry today – gender diversity. By upskilling and reskilling women for the jobs of the future, we can take a step towards bringing more women into the technology industry," said Rashim Mogha. "I am so inspired to see women technology leaders come together to celebrate each other's successes and empower the next-generation of changemakers."

Organized by Information Age, the Women in IT Awards is a flagship and high-profile platform to shine a light on women in tech leaders. For women in technology in the U.S., representation still languishes at 25 percent, which has steadily declined from 35 percent over the last 15 years. However, Silicon Valley faces a unique set of challenges, with only 11 percent of executives being female.

Furthermore, the odds of being in a leadership position is almost three times greater for men than for women. The Women in IT Awards series aims to tackle this issue and redress the gender imbalance by showcasing the achievements of women in the sector and identifying new role models.

For more information on the Women in IT series and to see a full list of winners, please visit here.

About Automation Anywhere:

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 3,100 customer entities and 1,800 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

