AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA CELADNA: A STUNNING NEW BRAND GALLERIA FOR CENTRAL EUROPE

Joining the brand's ever-growing list of carefully selected partners around the world, Automobili Pininfarina Čeladná is a unique and purpose-built space for the ultimate experience in automotive luxury. It will host Central European clients as they work intimately with highly-trained experts on the journey to coach-built perfection, co-curating their personalised Battista hyper GT or B95 hyper Barchetta.

The Čeladná galleria has been constructed within the extensive grounds of Miura Art Hotel, in the beautiful Beskydy mountain range. An ultra-luxury holiday destination for the region's elite, it's an architecturally stunning resort that's also home to an internationally renowned art collection – a perfect accompaniment to Automobili Pininfarina's masterpieces of automotive art.

The news comes as Automobili Pininfarina celebrates another important award and recognition. The Battista Edizione Nino Farina has been named 'Best Hypercar' by high-profile luxury lifestyle title Robb Report Monaco and Côte d'Azur.

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, said: "The opening of an all-new and purpose-built retail galleria in Čeladná represents a fantastic opportunity for us to communicate our brand and product story to new audiences across four important Central European markets. We're looking forward to working closely with its highly knowledgeable team and the region's car connoisseurs in the coming months and years."

Richard Kucik, founder of FURIOSA s.r.o., said: "Our passion for design, art, and craftsmanship, coupled with our innovative vision, is what sets us apart. We are thrilled to inaugurate the Automobili Pininfarina Čeladná galleria in the heart of Europe, within the esteemed Miura Art Hotel. Central Europe is a burgeoning market, and we are excited to present this unique blend of nature, art and well-being, infused with the dynamic energy of Automobili Pininfarina. We aim to inspire our clients, empowering them to transform their Battista into a true work of art."

This latest showroom opening takes the global total of retail partners to 26. All deliver exceptional personal service and attention to detail as part of Automobili Pininfarina's unique, industry-leading, client personalisation offering.

Individuals are invited to work hand-in-hand with the Chief Design Officer and design team as every element of the vehicle's specification is considered during a truly bespoke tailoring process – a collaboration which delivers on the brand promise of 'Dream Cars, Made Real'.

When a client's exacting requirements extend beyond colours, upholstery and trims into coach-building one-off vehicles, the design and engineering artisans from Automobili Pininfarina are also on hand. Together they can co-curate minor bodywork changes through to entirely new vehicle designs, bringing the client's aspirations to reality.

The latest prestigious award from Robb Report Monaco and Côte d'Azur recognises Battista as the pinnacle of design and innovation in the automotive industry. It further reinforces Automobili Pininfarina's leading position in the high-performance luxury hypercar market.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology.

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

