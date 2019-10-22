AutoMobility LA 2019 Poised To Have One Of The Largest Number Of Debut Vehicles In Show History

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) today announced that it will have one of the largest number of debut vehicles in its history, as more than 65 are confirmed for AutoMobility LA, its press and trade days, taking place Nov. 18-21, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year's debut vehicles span across all segments, price-points, and powertrains, including electric.

On Tuesday, Nov. 19, industry and media professionals at AutoMobility LA will share insights around the future of transportation and witness vehicle debuts from Karma Automotive and press announcements from innovative startups and suppliers, including AEye.ai and Vulog.

AutoMobility LA continues on Wednesday and Thursday (Nov. 20-21) with many more vehicle unveilings and press announcements by automakers introducing the latest advances in transportation innovation. Among the confirmed debut vehicles, 38 percent will be making their global premiere at AutoMobility LA, with 35 percent of those being hybrid or electric vehicles.

Confirmed automakers bringing debut vehicles to AutoMobility LA 2019 include (but are not limited to):

Alfa Romeo: The debut of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Audi: The all-new, fully-electric Audi e-tron Sportback and the new line of RS performance models, including the Audi RS 6 Avant

Bollinger Motors: Bollinger Motors' all-electric models, the B1 and B2, will be making their auto show debut

Hyundai: Hyundai to reveal five vehicles; the marque's lineup of concept and production models will showcase powertrains including ICE, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric

INFINITI: The INFINITI Edition 30 line will make its auto show debut; the limited-quantity product line will include the 2020 Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60, and QX80 models

KIA: KIA announced that it will have a debut for its press conference

Lexus: Lexus has confirmed debut vehicles, including a global premiere

Mazda: Mazda has confirmed the debut of several all-new and refreshed 2020 models for its press conference

Subaru: Subaru will showcase multiple debut vehicles; two will make their North American premiere

Toyota: Toyota has multiple reveals for its press conference, including vehicles with new and alternative powertrain options

Volkswagen: Volkswagen has confirmed multiple debuts for its press conference, including the global premiere of its latest all-electric concept and the auto show debut of the Atlas Cross Sport

"From a new product standpoint, electrification continues to be the big trend across the spectrum of automakers," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "While Los Angeles is all about car culture, it's also a city that takes environmental consciousness seriously. This makes AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show ideal destinations for our media, industry, and consumer visitors to experience all the latest and greatest ways to get from point A to point B."

Following AutoMobility LA, nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display during the 2019 LA Auto Show (Nov. 22-Dec. 1) for visitors to experience, alongside activations, displays and test drives from auto manufacturers including Acura, Audi, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Tesla and many more.

To register for AutoMobility LA, please visit automobilityla.com/register. Following AutoMobility LA, the 2019 LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public Nov. 22 – Dec. 1. To purchase tickets for the show, please visit laautoshow.com/tickets/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LA™, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2019 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 18-21, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2019 will be open to the public Nov. 22-Dec 1. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products, and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

