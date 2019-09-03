Automobility LA Adds New And Returning Ancillary Events To Its 2019 Programming

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) announced today its exciting lineup of ancillary events scheduled to take place during AutoMobility LA, which will run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 21, 2019. Every year, AutoMobility LA lends its platform to several organizations to host forums, think tanks and summits to complement its key programming and provide attendees access to industry leaders in design, marketing and security.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 18, the Securing Mobility Summit will return to the Los Angeles Convention Center for its third year. During the all-day event, Securing Mobility Summit will bring in world-class experts to discuss the future of security within the mobility sector. Specialists will discuss their approaches to tackling pressing issues including counterterrorism, industrial espionage, robotics, security engineering and virtualization.

ARN Automotive Society will bring its 2019 Auto Think Tank Conference to the AutoMobility LA campus, Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 18-19. The conference will focus on two areas: technology disruption facing automakers and retailing challenges impacting the dealer network. The Auto Think Tank Conference will hone in on the intersection of automotive sectors and aim to provide unmatched knowledge and resources on trends impacting the automotive industry.

MediaPost's Marketing: Automotive LA will bring the top marketers in the industry together for a unique shared learning experience on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Today's automotive marketer faces a period of great change - one that creates equal amounts of challenges and opportunities. The half-day conference will pool the collective insights of top marketing executives and their agency partners together to discuss challenges and work out a model for continued growth and success in the future.

Returning to the Technology Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 20, the 2019 Car Design Forum LA will have top designers in the automotive space discussing the strategy around automotive design. This year, the focus of the forum will be user-centered design and designing with augmented and virtual reality tools that will revolutionize the design process.

"We are excited to provide a forum for today's automotive and technology leaders to connect and share ideas," said Lisa Kaz, CEO of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "These dynamic events are critical to the future of mobility by inspiring new and innovative thinking. We are pleased that the organizers of these events have chosen AutoMobility LA as the platform to hold these relevant and important discussions."

Following all events taking place during this year's AutoMobility LA, the LA Auto Show will open its doors to the public Nov. 22 - Dec. 1. For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, or to book hotel accommodations with Connections Housing, the show's official hotel provider, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com and LAAutoShow.com.

